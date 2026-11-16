I'm A Celebrity's Chloe Burrows: Age, where from, boyfriend and rise to fame

Chloe Burrows is taking on her next reality TV challenge in the I'm A Celebrity jungle. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

How did I'm A Celeb star Chloe Burrows become famous? And what has she said about her ADHD? Here's everything you need to know as she takes on the jungle.

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I'm A Celebrity 2026 is back and part of this year's line-up is TV personality and influencer Chloe Burrow.

Spending the next few weeks in a camp in the Australian Outback, Chloe will be living with the likes of Wayne Rooney, Claire Sweeney and Ade Adepitan as she tackles a diet of rice and beans, Bushtucker Trails and sleeping in a hammock.

So who is Chloe Burrows and how did she become famous? As she rubs shoulders with some of the biggest names in showbiz, here's everything you need to know including her age, where she's from and her net worth.

Chloe Burrows first rose to fame on Love Island. Picture: Chloe Burrows/Instagram

How old is Chloe Burrows?

Chloe turned 31-years-old in 2026 as she celebrated her birthday on September 26th. She is this year's youngest female in the I'm A Celebrity camp.

Where is Chloe Burrows from?

Chloe was born and raised in Bicester, Oxfordshire, but now lives in Essex with best pal Millie Court.

She first moved to Essex with her ex-boyfriend Toby Aromolaran in 2021 and continued to live in the county to be closer to work commitments and friends.

How did Chloe Burrows become famous and what is her net worth?

Chloe first became a household name when she appeared on Love Island 2021 alongside the likes of her best pal Millie, Liam Reardon, Faye Winter, Teddy Soares, Lucinda Strafford and Liberty Poole.

She came second with her then-boyfriend Toby and went on to have a hugely successful career influencing, lending her face and name to some huge brands.

Since Love Island, Chloe has had a successful podcast and worked on other TV shows such as Celebs Go Dating, Scared of the Dark, Trainspotting with Francis Bourgeois and Celebrity Masterchef.

All this work has led to her having an estimated net worth of around £1.5million and we can imagine her I'm A Celeb pay check will be a significant boost to that.

Chloe Burrows is entering the jungle alongside huge celebrity names including Wayne Rooney and AJ Odudu. Picture: ITV

Does Chloe Burrows have a boyfriend?

Chloe is currently dating boyfriend Ruben Moreira and they've been together over a year. After experiencing a public relationship, the reality TV star has kept this romance very much on the down low but hasn't been able to resist a few loved-up posts on social media.

Chloe was most famous for dating her Love Island partner Toby who she was with for just over a year. An exact reason for their split was never given but cheating on both sides has been hinted at with them both also denying they would ever cheat.

What has Chloe Burrows said about her ADHD?

After finding fame, Chloe revealed she was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). She described the moment she found out as a "lightbulb moment" and often talks about her daily struggles.

She has said she finds it difficult to manage tasks and has admitted to having hyper fixations on things like her hobbies.

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