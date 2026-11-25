I'm A Celebrity 2026 rich list - the huge cast net worths revealed

The I'm A Celebrity cast's net worths are hugely different for 2026. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

From Wayne Rooney to Leigh Francis, the differing fortunes of this year's I'm A Celeb cast cast is huge.

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I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 2026 has some huge names in the cast including football legend Wayne Rooney, TV hit Leigh Francis and Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page.

Starting with a line-up of 12 contestants, Ant and Dec's popular show has become famous for handing out huge and enticing pay cheques to it's showbiz stars in order to convince them to give up their luxuries for three weeks in the jungle.

But for some of the contestants this year, the I'm A Celeb salary would have made no difference to their overall net worths, with them admitting it was more about experience and exposure than the money.

With such a mixture of talent all sitting around the campfire, viewers can't help but wonder what these celebrities are worth in the first place.

Here's all the estimated net worths of this year's I'm A Celebrity line-up, starting with the richest.

Wayne Rooney is this year's richest campmate as well as the star getting paid the most. Picture: ITV

Wayne Rooney - £200million

It's no surprise to find out football legend Wayne is the most wealthy face in the jungle this year.

With a hugely lucrative career in the sport, which has included mega sponsorship and advertising deals, Wayne has gathered an incredible fortune of £200million.

It's said he is worth 80% more than the rest of the camp's net worth combined.

Leigh Francis entered the I'm A Celeb jungle as a late entry. Picture: ITV

Leigh Francis - £10million

With a hugely successful career on TV, Leigh has banked himself a healthy net worth of £10million according to reports.

Celebrity Juice, Bo' Selecta and other ventures have helped him become the second richest in camp.

Ricky Wilson has made a huge fortune from his singing career in the Kaiser Chiefs. Picture: ITV

Ricky Wilson - £9million

Kaiser Chiefs, The Voice and touring has all proved pretty worthwhile for singer Ricky who has a great net worth of £9million. Let's also not forget those handy song royalties too.

Claire Sweeney is a much-loved showbiz personality in and outside of camp. Picture: ITV

Claire Sweeney - £4million

Claire has had a long and successful career in the entertainment industry which saw her first land a role in hit soap, Brookside.

Following that she took on the stage at the West End and more recently returned to soaps, starring in Coronation Street.

Mariella Frostrup has made a healthy net worth from her broadcasting and writing career. Picture: ITV

Mariella Frostrup - £3million

Mariella has worked in the media for more than forty years, helping her achieve a net worth of around £3million.

Broadcasting, journalism, presenting and book publishing have been her biggest money earners along with a regular spot on Loose Women.

Joanna Page mad her fortune from starring alongside James Corden in Gavin & Stacey. Picture: ITV

Joanna Page - £3million

The much-loved character in Gavin & Stacey, as well as jobs in presenting and voiceovers, has helped Joanna earn a £3million fortune.

AJ Odudu's career is about to have a huge boost from her time in the jungle. Picture: ITV

AJ Odudu - £2.5million

In the I'm A Celebrity jungle and tipped to take over Maya Jama on Love Island, this could be just the beginning for AJ.

Currently the presenter of Big Brother, she's also appeared on many other TV shows including Celebrity SAS and Dress The Nation.

Leomie Anderson is a hugely successful model. Picture: ITV

Leomie Anderson - £2million

Leomie has done very well for herself in the modelling world, not only bagging herself a spot on the Victoria's Secret catwalk but also running a successful fashion business too.

Sharky has managed to make a brilliant net worth from his online career. Picture: ITV

Sharky - £1.5million

Youtuber Sharky has a reported net worth of £1.5million thanks to his online success which also includes his membership in the Beta Squad.

Chloe Burrows first rose to fame on Love Island 2023. Picture: ITV

Chloe Burrows - £1.4million

Chloe has huge successes since leaving the Love Island villa including brand and sponsorship deals, presenting gigs and podcasting.

I'm A Celeb's Ade is sports champion turned broadcaster and presenter. Picture: ITV

Ade Adepitan - £1million

Not only a huge sports star in the Olympics, Ade has also mastered a broadcasting and presenting career.

Jack Skipper swapped carpet fitting for comedy in recent years. Picture: ITV

Jack Skipper - £500,000

He began as a carpet fitter and now Jack is sitting in the jungle with some huge celebrity names. After slowly building an online presence and taking his comedy from home to stage, Jack is just at the beginning of his career.

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