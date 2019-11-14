I’m A Celebrity Campmates May Be Banned From Starting A Fire For The First Time Ever

I'm A Celeb campmates might not be allowed to use the fire this year. Picture: Shutterstock / Getty

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! stars may not be able to huddle round the fire like they have every other series.

For the first time ever, I’m A Celeb campmates could be banned from starting a campfire due to the fire ban in New South Wales following devastating fires in recent weeks.

According to The Mirror, campmates – which this year includes Nadine Coyle, Caitlyn Jenner, and Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp – might have to find alternatives to cook, having used the fire to boil rice and grill their food in previous years.

The jungle camp is in Murwillumbah, a number of kilometres away from any bush fires, but the ban would cause a problem within the camp.

The I'm A Celeb campmates use the fire to cook the rice and beans. Picture: Shutterstock

A show source told CapitalFM.com: “We're monitoring the situation on an hourly basis and have contingencies in place for all eventualities"

NSW Rural Fire Service’s website states: “Bush fires are more likely to spread and cause damage on days when the weather is very hot, dry and windy. These are usually on very high to extreme fire days.

“To reduce the risk of fires damaging or destroying life, property and the environment the NSW RFS Commissioner may declare a Total Fire Ban.”

However, it seems the show’s producers are prepared for any situation when the programme launches on 17 November.

A decision will apparently be made at the last minute, in the hope the fires will have reduced by Sunday and the ban will be lifted.

The I'm A Celebrity 2019 camp includes the hammocks as usual. Picture: Shutterstock

Campmates will have access to a gym area this year. Picture: Shutterstock

An I’m A Celebrity spokesperson said: “We are in constant contact with the NSW fire brigade and are closely monitoring the situation. The health and safety of all our production crew and celebrities are of the utmost importance."

Meanwhile, the camp has been given a first look three days ahead its return, with new pictures showing contestants will have access to a gym, which includes weights, a pull-up bar, and a punch bag in an area located away from the main camp.

Campmates can also use a punching bag. Picture: Shutterstock

The jungle bathtub is also making a return, for the stars who want a good old soak instead of standing under the freezing cold shower.

However, the bath will require another campmate’s assistance as the water has to be pumped into it.

