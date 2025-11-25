I'm A Celebrity stars evacuated from camp due to brutal storm and floods

25 November 2025, 11:17 | Updated: 25 November 2025, 11:48

I'm A Celebrity filming delayed as camp evacuated due to brutal storm
I'm A Celebrity filming delayed as camp evacuated due to brutal storm. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Filming for I'm A Celebrity has been delayed as the campmates were forced to seek shelter during a brutal thunderstorm.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

All of the I'm A Celebrity 2025 campmates, including Alex Scott, Shona McGarty, Aitch and Ruby Wax, were evacuated from the camp on Monday.

It's been reported that they were forced to find shelter in the Bush Telegraph for an hour as a storm swept Dungay, New South Wales. This meant that filming for the show was delayed by three hours as the camp was pelted with hailstones and 50mm of rain fall.

As the show is filmed a day ahead, it's likely we'll see scenes of the storm in tonight's episode (Tuesday 25th). So far, viewers have been given a teaser of the camp in chaos.

The I'm A Celebrity 2025 cast
The I'm A Celebrity 2025 cast. Picture: ITV

On their Instagram story, Eddie Kaddi is seen saying: "Reporting live from the jungle, it is raining men it is raining women. We are all over the place. There is nothing that we can do."

An I'm A Celeb source told the tabloids: "The camp was drenched and the storm caused filming issues, but everything is fine now.

"Our health and safety weather contingencies kicked in and we evacuated the celebrities immediately to the Bush Telegraph until the storm passed and it was safe to return to camp."

Eddie Kaddi on the I'm A Celeb Instagram story
Eddie Kaddi on the I'm A Celeb Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

It's said that the storm could lead to leeches infesting the camp. This year's cast have already had a run in with leeches as Kelly Brook, Alex and Shona decided to take a relaxing swim in the jungle pool.

However, their relaxing swim was soon brought to a halt as Kelly noticed a cluster of leeches swimming towards them. She screamed: "Oh know they're coming, they're swimming. There's loads!"

The three of them were so quick to get out of the pool that Shona slipped on her way out.

While this year's campmates faced a huge storm, last year the camp had to evacuate twice during filming. It was believed to have been the wettest series in the ITV show’s history, with 114.5mm falling in just 24 hours at one point.

Read more about I'm A Celeb here:

