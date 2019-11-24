Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Ex Kris Jenner & Surgery On I'm A Celeb

Caitlyn Jenner opened up about her transition and gender reassignment surgery, and discussed her ex-partner Kris Jenner, during Sunday night's episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The I'm A Celeb star considered the impact of social media in a quiet moment with campmates Nadine Coyle and Jacqueline Jossa, with Caitlyn highlighting how important it was to her when announcing her transition.

"Transitioning and trying to make an impact (on) social media is extraordinarily important. As soon as the cover of Vanity Fair broke, in the next 4 hours and one minute, it broke the world record for the fastest to 1 million followers on Twitter."

"For me this was a big FU to the millions and millions of people out there that had said terrible things about me. And it just came out and it just shocked them."

EastEnders actress Jacqueline was full of praise for Caitlyn and asked the reality star about her gender reassignment surgery, as the three campmates sat in the jungle clearing.

Caitlyn Jenner laughs with Nadine Coyle and Jacqueline Jossa. Picture: ITV / I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

"Over many many years I had a lot but then near the end it went pretty quickly because you can do your face and your chest all at the same time which they did. Actually for guys if they go on oestrogen, they will grow boobs ok."

"I was on oestrogen back in the 80s and had a little 36/38B and then I met Kris [Jenner] and had them chopped off. I'm so confused in my life," Caitlyn laughed, "The second time round 25 years later I was back on oestrogen obviously and they came back some but not much."

It wasn't the only Kardashian-Jenner moment in the episode, Jacqueline was also feeling rather pleased with herself after Caitlyn mentioned she reminded her of daughter Kylie Jenner.

"How cool is that? Caitlyn Jenner just casually said 'oh you remind me of Kylie.' Winning," the star told the Bush Telegraph.

Caitlyn Jenner with ex-wife Kris Jenner and children Kylie and Kendall. Picture: Getty Images

Sunday night's episode saw the campmates battling to win roast dinners in a live trial, called 'Jungle Love Island'.

The campmates almost picked up a full set of stars in the series of gruesome challenges, but Capital Breakfast host Roman Kemp and rugby legend James Haskell struggled to unscrew the stars in the last task on a Love Island-themed bed.

