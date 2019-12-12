Caitlyn Jenner’s Daughter Kendall Surprises Her Dad With FaceTime Call After Leaving I'm A Celeb

Kendall Jenner surprised her dad with a FaceTime call after she left the jungle. Picture: Getty / ITV

Kendall Jenner called her dad, Caitlyn Jenner, as soon as she left the I’m A Celeb jungle.

Caitlyn Jenner left the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Jungle last week, with an exit that upset fans when they noticed her family weren’t there to greet her.

And while Kim Kardashian has claimed their family weren’t contacted by ITV in regards to letters and appearances on the show, Caitlyn’s daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner have continued to show their support for their dad.

After Caitlyn was greeted by campmate James Haskell when she walked over the jungle bridge, when she returned to her hotel room at the Versace Palazzo – where partner Sophia Hutchins was waiting – she received a surprise FaceTime call from daughter Kendall.

The call made Caitlyn break down in tears, after telling I’m A Celeb hosts Ant and Dec how much she missed her family inside the jungle.

During their chat, Caitlyn told Kendall: “I’m excited to see you.”

The reality TV star said: “I haven’t been on my phone in a month,” to which Kendall said: “That’s probably good for your soul.”

Caitlyn added: “I was very lucky, the people in the camp were so great, we had so much fun. It made it a lot easier.”

After Kendall said she missed her dad, Caitlyn said when she returns to LA they’d “have a little party”.

Caitlyn opened up about her famous family during her time in the jungle, admitting when she spoke to Ant and Dec she really missed her kids and grandkids.

However, the former Olympian had no one to greet her when she finally walked across the bridge and back to civilisation, so co-star James gave her a hug instead.

The campmates are said to have had an emotional reunion after the ex England rugby player asked to be the one on the other side of the bridge.

Following backlash from fans, Kim Kardashian tweeted to say no one from I’m A Celeb reached out to her family or the Jenner family to ask about getting involved in the show.

When Caitlyn returned to LA, she was greeted by ‘welcome home’ balloons set up by her daughters.

