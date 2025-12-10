I'm A Celeb's Aitch predicted Ginge's win before filming even started

Aitch predicted close friend Angry Ginge's win days before filming started. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

We can't believe it, but I'm A Celeb's Aitch actually predicted Angry Ginge's win before filming even started in Australia.

Award-winning rapper Aitch has revealed that he basically predicted close friend - and now King of The Jungle - Angry Ginge's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here win days before filming had even started.

Although the brotherly rivalry and banter between Aitch and Ginge entertained viewers, some initially thought they didn't get along - but that couldn't be further from the truth. The Mancunian pair have been friends for many years, having been introduced to each other through a mutual friend.

Now back in the outside world, Aitch has revealed that before heading Down Under, the pair broke ITV rules and spoke on the phone about how they would tackle jungle life.

Angry Ginge and Aitch have been friends a few years. Picture: ITV

Speaking to the tabloids, Aitch confessed he spoke to Ginge just days before the show began, saying: “We spoke a couple days beforehand saying ‘Are you ready for this? Yeah, let’s go. Let’s go’.”

The Mancunian rapper insisted that the crown was always going to come back to Manchester, one way or the other. He revealed: “I said ‘right, if you don’t win, I need to win, and if I don’t win, you need to win'.

“Either way, we need to take this crown back to Manchester somehow."

We might need to know some of Aitch's manifesting techniques, because not only was Ginge crowned the winner, but his landslide victory was the highest percentage win in seven years.

In the final voting figures, Ginge secured a huge 65% of the votes - 30% more than Tom Read Wilson - while Tom came second with 35%.

Angry Ginge received 65% votes for the crown. Picture: ITV

After enjoying his post-show victory party, Ginge called into Capital Breakfast to reflect on his huge achievement and revealed he's had pop royalty in his DMs since being crowned King of The Jungle.

When Chris Stark asked if he'd had anyone "of note" in his DMs after winning the jungle, Ginge casually revealed: "Yeah there was actually, I got a congratulations off of Niall from One Direction."

And if that wasn't enough, he revealed the likes of Michael Owens' daughter and Love Island star Gemma Owen messaged him to say congrats.

