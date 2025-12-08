I'm A Celeb's Angry Ginge reveals shocking jungle weight loss

"I'm probably not recognisable."

8 December 2025, 16:24

Angry Ginge pictured on ITV's This Morning and looking shocked on his first eating trial.
In his first interview Angry Ginge reveals dramatic jungle weight loss. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

King of The Jungle Angry Ginge has joked that he went on I'm A Celebrity to lose weight.

Social media star and now King of The Jungle, Angry Ginge, has spoken out for the first time in an interview to discuss his dramatic weight loss following his time on I'm A Celeb.

In his first interview since becoming the newly crowned King, Ginge opened up about his jungle experience. What left both the viewers and presenters stunned was when he revealed just how much weight he had lost after an intense diet of mostly rice and beans.

Now he's looking "recognisable" and enjoying life outside the jungle. Here's everything the social media star had to say about his weight loss.

Angry Ginge pictured King of The Jungle.
Angry Ginge was crowned King of The Jungle. Picture: ITV

Speaking on This Morning, presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shepard asked him how he dealt with the food deprivation. He responded: "To be honest, I was actually looking forward to that because I went on there as a bit of a weight loss journey and I lost 7kg. So I can't say it wasn't successful."

"Yeah, I'm probably not recognisable," he quipped. 7kg is a whopping 15.4 pounds.

Ginge revealed him and his fellow campmates would sometimes wait all day for dinner, only for it to be "rubbish", so he mostly ate "carbs and veg for a whole full week".

However, once he got to the hotel, Ginge revealed that he was treated, as he had an English fry up waiting for him. He admitted he avoided the tomatoes and mushrooms, preferring the sausages and hash browns.

Going forward, to maintain his weight loss, he admitted he was going to "cut down on fizzy drinks".

Reflecting on his time in the jungle, Ginge admitted the three weeks felt like a "blip" as it "all goes so quick". He also confessed that he won't do it again, saying: "But if you ask me, would I do it again? Absolutely not."

Angry Ginge and Tom Read Wilson pictured at the final.
Angry Ginge and Tom Read Wilson were finalists. Picture: ITV

From gagging on a camel toe in the first trial of the season, to "milk bottle gate" with fellow campmates Aitch and Kelly Brook, the nation fell in love with his kind nature and wit. So, it was no surprise when Ginge was crowned King of the Jungle.

The official final voting figures show just how far ahead Ginge really was. In the final vote for the winner, Ginge won by a landslide, receiving 65% of the votes - 30% more than Tom Read Wilson - while Tom came second with 35%.

After being crowded the winner, Ginge was mostly speechless. Eventually, he managed to say: "I don’t think I can swear, but I feel amazing. Honestly, a dream come true. I didn’t think I could go all this way never mind win. Thank you to everyone who voted."

Before he had won, he spoke about the experience and said: "It was a lot harder than I thought it’d be. I’d reached out to people before I went in to get some advice, but nobody warned me about what I was about to go through. No one said it was going to be that hard."

