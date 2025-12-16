I'm A Celeb's Angry Ginge confesses secret crush on "beautiful" campmate

16 December 2025, 11:50

Angry Ginge's promo image a pictured with Lisa Riley on a live stream.
I'm A Celeb winner Angry Ginge reveals secret crush on live stream. Picture: ITV & YouTube

By Lily Bell

I'm A Celeb winner Angry Ginge admitted his secret jungle 'crush' during a live stream with campmate Lisa Riley.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! winner Angry Ginge has been exposed for a secret crush he had on a "beautiful" fellow campmate during his time Down Under.

The social media star's first live stream since returning home was nothing short of iconic. Not only was he dressed in his jungle gear, but fellow campmate Lisa Riley also appeared as his surprise guest - which viewers loved.

However, it was during their live stream - watched by a record-breaking 62,000 viewers - that Ginge was outed for crushing over a fellow campmate he described as "beautiful".

Angry Ginge pictured walking over the bridge as the King of The Jungle.
Angry Ginge was crowned the King of The Jungle. Picture: ITV

During the live stream, Ginge gushed about Vogue Williams, saying: “Vogue was unbelievable. I loved Vogue.”

Lisa replied "Can I say something?" He replied: "Say whatever you want."

She continued: "I think you fancied Vogue a little bit… am I wrong?"

Ginge then said: "I wouldn’t say I fancied her but I thought she was beautiful yeah."

Although Ginge admitted he's “partial to an Irish accent”, when Lisa joked that he would kiss her, he said: “No because she’s got a husband.”

Vogue is married to former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthew. The pair met while filming Channel 4's reality competition The Jump in 2017. They married a year later and in 2025 share three children.

Angry Ginge and Lisa Riley pictured on a live stream together.
Lisa was the surprise guest on Angry Ginge's live stream. Picture: YouTube

It seems Vogue isn't Ginge's only celebrity crush, as he revealed in the jungle to Ruby Wax that he thought Michelle Keegan was beautiful.

However, he's since learnt his lesson - in an interview with Capital Breakfast, he revealed that Mark Wright had warned him to stay away from his wife.

He told the Breakfast gang: "I saw a clip this morning of Mark Wright basically threatening me, so I won't be going anywhere Michelle Keegan and I hope she has a fantastic life."

