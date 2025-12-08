I'm A Celeb star Angry Ginge's sister responds to intense trolling after brother's huge win

"It hasn’t always been easy."

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celebrity winner Angry Ginge's sister has spoken out after he was crowned King of the jungle.

The 25th series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! saw social media superstar Angry Ginge crowned King of the jungle in a landslide vote victory.

Despite not being a "traditional" celebrity, the streamer won over viewers with his wit, can-do attitude and vulnerability. Towards the final days of the show, the remaining celebrities were surprised by visits from their loved ones.

While Aitch was reunited with his two sisters, Ginge was greeted by his mum and sister Tasha. The three of them shared a moving moment, Ginge kissed and hugged them both and they told him how proud they were of him.

After briefly appearing on the show, Ginge's sister Tasha received a vast amount of trolling and cruel misgendering online. Now, she has proudly declared she'd "go through it all again to support him".

Runner-up Tom Read Wilson kisses Angry Ginge as he's announced King of the jungle. Picture: ITV

After the live final, speaking to the tabloids, Tasha said: "We’re honestly in shock, he’s actually done it! I’m so, so proud of him. He went in there as just our Morgan who sits in his room streaming for hours, and he’s come out King of the Jungle.

"None of us ever expected it to get this big, but the public clearly saw the real him, kind, funny, and a proper big softie at heart."

As well as his huge fan base, Ginge had some major backing with Red Bull's and JD Sports socials even calling for people to vote for him.

Of course people like KSI and other huge names in the YouTube scene spurred fans on to vote. So it's no wonder he secured 53% of the vote in the first vote of the final.

When it came down to him and Tom, he took that vote by a landslide too, securing 65% of the vote.

Angry Ginge was reunited with his mum and sister on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Seemingly referencing the hate she's received, Tasha added: "It hasn’t always been easy watching everything from the outside, but I would go through it all again to support him.

"I knew how much this meant to him, and to be there cheering him on and giving him that push before the final meant everything."

She ended saying: "The fact that the public have crowned him says everything."

Despite the hate, there have been many viewers defending Tasha online. One person penned on X: "People are vile making fun of ginges sister."

Another said: "Mocking someone's family and how they look is vile behaviour. Get some shame!!"

