I'm A Celeb fans rush to defend Angry Ginge's sister from hate

"Get a life and stop the hate, life is too short," one fan said.

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celebrity viewers have rushed to defend Angry Ginge's sister against intense trolling she's received online.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! winner Angry Ginge - aka Morgan Burtwistle - was backed all the way by his Mum Michelle and sister Tasha.

The pair not only surprised him with a visit in the jungle during his finals days in camp, they went on TV shows like Lorraine to spread the word about what a class lad Ginge is. And, of course, they were waiting for him at the end of the bridge when he was crowned King of The Jungle.

After his sister Tasha's multiple TV appearances, she began to get hate online of people leaving cruel messages about her appearance and misgendering her.

However, after she spoke out, there has been an outpouring of love from fans who are shutting down all the nasty comments.

Tasha had told the tabloids that it wasn't always been "easy" supporting her brother while he was in the jungle, but she would "go through it all again" in a heartbeat.

She said: "It hasn’t always been easy watching everything from the outside, but I would go through it all again to support him.

"I knew how much this meant to him, and to be there cheering him on and giving him that push before the final meant everything."

She ended by saying: "The fact that the public have crowned him says everything."

Fans have rushed to defend Tasha, with one writing under a post: "If my sibling loved me like Tasha loves Ginge I would be so happy, you could see that are such a lovely family, all Ginge did it for was them.

"How lovely is that? They are a close, caring family, and people have the cheek to slate the way Tasha looks... get a life and stop the hate, life is too short."

Another person commented: "These people should look up from their phones and see REAL people and how ordinary people look and in the mirror love and embrace who we are.

"Looks are fleeting, true wealth and treasure is within."

Another comment read: "It's genuinely so sad how nasty people will be to others because they don't fit their narrative of conventionally attractive.

"She's done no one any harm, all she's doing is supporting her brother."

One fan referred to Ginge's runner up, Tom Read Wilson, saying: "As I said... the world would be a nicer place is everyone was like Tom."

