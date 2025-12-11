I'm A Celeb fans rush to defend Angry Ginge's sister from hate

"Get a life and stop the hate, life is too short," one fan said.

11 December 2025, 15:09 | Updated: 11 December 2025, 16:22

Angry Ginge's sister and mum on I'm A Celeb
Angry Ginge's sister and mum on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV / Shutterstock

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celebrity viewers have rushed to defend Angry Ginge's sister against intense trolling she's received online.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! winner Angry Ginge - aka Morgan Burtwistle - was backed all the way by his Mum Michelle and sister Tasha.

The pair not only surprised him with a visit in the jungle during his finals days in camp, they went on TV shows like Lorraine to spread the word about what a class lad Ginge is. And, of course, they were waiting for him at the end of the bridge when he was crowned King of The Jungle.

After his sister Tasha's multiple TV appearances, she began to get hate online of people leaving cruel messages about her appearance and misgendering her.

However, after she spoke out, there has been an outpouring of love from fans who are shutting down all the nasty comments.

Angry Ginge was reunited with his mum and sister on I'm A Celeb
Angry Ginge was reunited with his mum and sister on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Tasha had told the tabloids that it wasn't always been "easy" supporting her brother while he was in the jungle, but she would "go through it all again" in a heartbeat.

She said: "It hasn’t always been easy watching everything from the outside, but I would go through it all again to support him.

"I knew how much this meant to him, and to be there cheering him on and giving him that push before the final meant everything."

She ended by saying: "The fact that the public have crowned him says everything."

Angry Ginge reflects on life as 'King of the Jungle!'

Fans have rushed to defend Tasha, with one writing under a post: "If my sibling loved me like Tasha loves Ginge I would be so happy, you could see that are such a lovely family, all Ginge did it for was them.

"How lovely is that? They are a close, caring family, and people have the cheek to slate the way Tasha looks... get a life and stop the hate, life is too short."

Another person commented: "These people should look up from their phones and see REAL people and how ordinary people look and in the mirror love and embrace who we are.

"Looks are fleeting, true wealth and treasure is within."

Another comment read: "It's genuinely so sad how nasty people will be to others because they don't fit their narrative of conventionally attractive.

"She's done no one any harm, all she's doing is supporting her brother."

One fan referred to Ginge's runner up, Tom Read Wilson, saying: "As I said... the world would be a nicer place is everyone was like Tom."

Read more I'm A Celeb news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

I'm A Celebrity winner Angry Ginge reportedly lost money by going on the show

I'm A Celebrity's Angry Ginge 'lost hundreds of thousands of pounds' going on the show

Ant and Dec in the I'm A Celebrity jungle

When does I'm A Celebrity All Stars start? Air date confirmed

Aitch's I'm A Celeb promo image and Angry Ginge being crowned King of The Jungle.

I'm A Celeb's Aitch predicted Ginge's win before filming even started

I'm A Celebrity Coming Out 2025 date has been confirmed

When's the I'm A Celeb reunion? I'm A Celebrity Coming Out 2025 date confirmed

I'm A Celeb winner Angry Ginge reveals One Direction star slid into his DMs after the final

I'm A Celeb winner Angry Ginge reveals One Direction star slid into his DMs after the final
Angry Ginge pictured on ITV's This Morning and looking shocked on his first eating trial.

I'm A Celeb's Angry Ginge reveals shocking jungle weight loss

Hot On Capital

April's MAFS promo image and pictured laughing during an interview.

MAFS UK April reveals 2023 groom slid in her DMs

Simon Cowell at a red carpet and pictured with his son.

Why Simon Cowell's huge net worth won't be inherited by his son

December 10 is Simon Cowell's new boyband

Simon Cowell's boyband December 10 tease exciting fresh music

What time does Taylor Swift's documentary come out on Disney Plus?

Taylor Swift documentary release time and exactly when it comes out on Disney+

Who plays Tyson in Percy Jackson? Daniel Diemer's age, height, previous roles and more

Who plays Tyson in Percy Jackson? Daniel Diemer's age, height, previous roles and more

Simon Cowell has introduced his new boyband - December 10

Who are December 10? Meet Simon Cowell's new Netflix boy band

Taylor Swift pictured on Stephen Colbert's talkshow and masters announcement post.

Taylor Swift reveals how she chose which albums to re-record first

When is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on TV?

When is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on TV? Here's when it airs on ITV

Love Island's Meg and Dejon have addressed their reported split with cryptic posts

Love Island's Meg and Dejon break silence on 'split' with cryptic posts

Love Island

All the ways to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 from home

How to watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2025

Events

Taylor Swift shares her favourite Taylor Swift songs on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Taylor Swift reveals her favourite Taylor Swift songs

MAFS UK 2025 cast will reunite once more for a TV special

MAFS UK 2025 confirm surprise second reunion episode

Here's what time Heated Rivalry episode 4 comes out

Here's what time Heated Rivalry episode 4 comes out

Wicked For Good director explains major deleted Glinda scene that was cut from the movie

Wicked For Good director explains deleted Glinda scene that was cut from the movie

Meg and Dejon smiling in a selfie and pictured in the villa looking serious.

Why did Love Island's Meg and Dejon split?

Love Island

Alex Warren

Alex Warren wins Capital’s Biggest Breakthrough Artist at 2025 Global Player Awards

Emily In Paris season 5 is coming to our screens this December

When does Emily In Paris season 5 come out?

Bailey and Rebecca smiling together and Bec pictured posing.

MAFS UK's Rebecca confirms new relationship after split from Bailey

Here's how to listen to WSQK radio 'The Squawk' on Global Player in the UK and the US

How to listen to Stranger Things' The Squawk radio station on Global Player

MAFS UK's April finally addresses whether she's dating Ashley

MAFS UK's April reveals truth of Ashley romance rumours

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Heated Rivalry intimacy coordinator reveals what props they use to safeguard sex scenes

Heated Rivalry intimacy coordinator reveals what props they use to safeguard sex scenes

Skeet Ulrich reveals original Scream 7 ending before Melissa Barrera was fired

Skeet Ulrich reveals original Scream 7 ending before Melissa Barrera was fired

Heated Rivalry cut "two days" of filmed Kip and Scott sex scenes from episode 3

Heated Rivalry cut "two days" of filmed Scott and Kip sex scenes from episode 3

I'm A Celeb star Angry Ginge's sister responds to intense trolling after brother's huge win

I'm A Celeb star Angry Ginge's sister responds to intense trolling after brother's huge win
I'm A Celeb's Tom Read Wilson, Angry Ginge and Shona McGarty promo images.

I'm A Celeb 2025 final voting figures revealed

Aitch's I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured smiling with Shona in the jungle.

I’m A Celeb’s Aitch breaks silence on Shona McGarty romance rumours