17 December 2025, 15:36

Angry Ginge's promo image and his mum and sister pictured on I'm A Celeb.
Angry Ginge has opened up about his sister's mental health battle. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

I'm A Celeb winner Angry Ginge opens up about his sister Tasha's past mental health struggles after intense trolling.

I'm A Celeb winner Angry Ginge has opened up about his sister's prior mental health struggles, revealing that she has "suffered" immensely over the years.

Leading up to the finale, the remaining celebrities were surprised by visits from their loved ones. In the wholesome moment, Ginge was greeted by his mum and sister Tasha - however, that brief appearance from them both resulted in an onslaught of trolling and cruel misgendering of Tasha online.

Although she proudly declared she'd "go through it all again to support him", Ginge has now spoken out for the first time to reveal her past mental health struggles.

Angry Ginge pictured with his mum and sister Tasha.
Angry Ginge was reunited with his mum and sister on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

In an interview with GQ magazine, Ginge discussed how he and his sister felt comfortable sharing their emotions at home. He said: "I grew up in a house where mental health was a massive thing, because my sister suffered with it immensely, and my mum worked in mental health as well, so it's always been kind of normal to me."

"When I got out and my mum told me that when I said ‘Men cry too’ it was a big moment in the show, I was kind of surprised, because to us that's just normal."

He added: "I know there's a lot of negative people out there that'll say you can't cry, but they're probably just a bit insecure."

Although Ginge didn't go into detail of the mental health struggles his sister has faced, we're sure the unexpected hate she's has encountered recently has been difficult for them all.

The social media star also added that he didn't see himself as a role model for young fans, saying: "I wouldn't say I'm a role model, but I think it just needs normalising a little bit more.

Angry Ginge pictured walking across the bridge as winner of I'm A Celeb.
Angry Ginge won I'm A Celeb with a landslide victory. Picture: ITV

After the live final, Tasha opened up to tabloids about the hate she's sadly received, saying: "It hasn’t always been easy watching everything from the outside, but I would go through it all again to support him.

"I knew how much this meant to him, and to be there cheering him on and giving him that push before the final meant everything."

When Tasha opened up about the trolling, fans were quick to rush to her defence online. One person penned on X: "We need to protect Angry Ginge’s sister at all costs from these horrible little keyboard warriors."

Another said: "People are vile making fun of ginges sister"

