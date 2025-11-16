What is Angry Ginge's real name? I'm A Celeb contestant's alias explained

What is Angry Ginge's real name? Picture: YouTube & Instagram

By Lily Bell

What is Angry Ginge's real name? Here's the I'm A Celeb campmate and social media star's real name and why he uses an alias.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is back for another year with a star-studded line-up which includes social media star Angry Ginge.

The Twitch streamer and YouTuber, best known for creating and reacting to football-related content, has left his home comforts behind to rough it in the Australian jungle. Whether his time in the jungle is long or short, we're sure his millions of followers across his various social platforms will be tuning in to see how he does.

Throughout his rise to fame, he always gone by the name Angry Ginge - leaving some fans wondering, what is his real name?

What is Angry Ginge's real name?

Angry Ginge is heading into the jungle! Picture: ITV

Why is Angry Ginge called Angry Ginge?

His real name is Morgan Burtwistle. The name 'Angry Ginge' is his online persona, because it combines his ginger hair with the high-energy frustration often seen in his reaction videos.

Earlier this year, a video of Angry Ginge revealing his real name to ex-footballer Micah Richards went viral. In the clip, Micah asked Angry Ginge what his "government name" was, and he responded, "It's Morgan."

Micah bursted into laughter and lost composure, as he repeatedly asked him if it was true. Then he said: "Whose decision was that? Was it your mum's, your dad's, your grandma's, or your grandad's?"

Angry Ginge then admitted he was unsure who decided to name him Morgan Burtwistle.

Angry Ginge is part of Baller League. Picture: Instagram

Angry Ginge used the name to launch his career in live streaming on Twitch in 2020, where he reacted to football and video games.

The social media star quickly gained a massive after his emotional reactions to games often went viral. In the following months he worked hard to build his audience, collaborating with fellow content creators like The Sidemen and Chris MD.

But, it was his participation in Soccer Aid this year, where a wider audience and ITV bosses took notice of him for the first time.

A source revealed: "Angry Ginge has bags of personality and was really friendly to everyone at Soccer Aid this year. He made a great impression.”

