I'm A Celebrity's Angry Ginge 'lost hundreds of thousands of pounds' going on the show

10 December 2025, 14:43

I'm A Celebrity winner Angry Ginge reportedly lost money by going on the show
I'm A Celebrity winner Angry Ginge reportedly lost money by going on the show. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celebrity's Angry Ginge actually made a monetary loss going on the show despite being crowed the winner.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Social media star Angry Ginge was crowned King of the jungle on the 25th series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and while he's sky rocketed to new levels of fame it turns out he actually lost out on a hefty chunk of money by going on the reality TV show.

One of the most fascinating things about I'm A Celeb has to be how much the celebrities are paid to go on the show. And what's wild is the highest-paid celeb to ever appear on the show was none other than politician Nigel Farage, who was reportedly paid £1.5 million for his jungle stint!

In 2025, the highest paid celebrity was reportedly Aitch, who's pay packet was just a fraction of Nigel's at £250,000. Angry Ginge, the winner of the show, is believed to have been paid a healthy £100,000 - however it's been said that if he had stayed at home he'd made more than that...

Danny Jones passed over the I'm A Celeb crown to Angry Ginge
Danny Jones passed over the I'm A Celeb crown to Angry Ginge. Picture: ITV

The streamer, who is a Red Bull and JD Sports ambassador, is said to have lost out on hugely lucrative brand deals in the run up to Christmas due to his time on I'm A Celeb.

"Ginge has lost hundreds of thousands of pounds coming on to this show, he didn't do it for him, he did it to make his mum proud," a source told the Daily Mail.

They added: "He missed out on all the brand deals on the run up to Christmas and a month of streaming."

While on the show, Ginge opened up about how his mum having to work multiple jobs to keep a life for him and sister growing up spurred him on in the jungle.

He said: "Even when I’m in here and it’s so tough for me mentally, I just think back to watching my mum get up for the first job. Then she’d finish that and go to a second job and then a third job and get home. If she can do it, I can do this in the jungle."

Angry Ginge has said he did I'm A Celeb to make his mum proud
Angry Ginge has said he did I'm A Celeb to make his mum proud. Picture: Facebook

He might have missed out on hundreds of thousands of pounds for his time in the jungle, but he's set to receive a whole load more brand deals now that he's got such a huge audience.

A source has told the tabloids he's set to make as much as £5 million after his reality TV stint. They claimed: "Ginge is set to rake in excess of £5million in 2026 thanks to a wave of major brand deals, TV opportunities and commercial tie-ins coming his way.

"Red Bull have already re-signed him as an ambassador for next year – they absolutely love him. JD Sports, who have worked with him throughout 2025, are already looking to elevate their partnership with him to a much bigger level in 2026.

"And that’s just the start. There are multiple global brands in active discussions right now."

Read more I'm A Celeb news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Ant and Dec in the I'm A Celebrity jungle

When does I'm A Celebrity All Stars start? Air date confirmed

Aitch's I'm A Celeb promo image and Angry Ginge being crowned King of The Jungle.

I'm A Celeb's Aitch predicted Ginge's win before filming even started

I'm A Celebrity Coming Out 2025 date has been confirmed

When's the I'm A Celeb reunion? I'm A Celebrity Coming Out 2025 date confirmed

I'm A Celeb winner Angry Ginge reveals One Direction star slid into his DMs after the final

I'm A Celeb winner Angry Ginge reveals One Direction star slid into his DMs after the final
Angry Ginge pictured on ITV's This Morning and looking shocked on his first eating trial.

I'm A Celeb's Angry Ginge reveals shocking jungle weight loss

I'm A Celeb star Angry Ginge's sister responds to intense trolling after brother's huge win

I'm A Celeb star Angry Ginge's sister responds to intense trolling after brother's huge win

Hot On Capital

Here's how to listen to WSQK radio 'The Squawk' on Global Player in the UK and the US

How to listen to Stranger Things' The Squawk radio station on Global Player

MAFS UK's April finally addresses whether she's dating Ashley

MAFS UK's April reveals truth of Ashley romance rumours

Heated Rivalry intimacy coordinator reveals what props they use to safeguard sex scenes

Heated Rivalry intimacy coordinator reveals what props they use to safeguard sex scenes

The Love Island All Stars is rumoured to have Andrada Pop, Liam Reardon and Jess Harding

Love Island All Stars 2026 cast is hotting up

Love Island

How to get tickets to The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour plus added dates

The Weeknd extends After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour - Dates, venues, tickets, presale & more
Skeet Ulrich reveals original Scream 7 ending before Melissa Barrera was fired

Skeet Ulrich reveals original Scream 7 ending before Melissa Barrera was fired

Heated Rivalry cut "two days" of filmed Kip and Scott sex scenes from episode 3

Heated Rivalry cut "two days" of filmed Scott and Kip sex scenes from episode 3

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

I'm A Celeb's Tom Read Wilson, Angry Ginge and Shona McGarty promo images.

I'm A Celeb 2025 final voting figures revealed

Aitch's I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured smiling with Shona in the jungle.

I’m A Celeb’s Aitch breaks silence on Shona McGarty romance rumours

A look at all the best bits if Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025

Every unforgettable moment from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025

Kylie Minogue SLEIGHS at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard

Kylie Minogue sleighs with debut live performance of 'XMAS' at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Angry Ginge's promo image and pictured smiling at a Bushtucker Trial.

How much was Angry Ginge paid for I'm A Celeb?

Leigh-Anne, Anne-Marie, Louis Tomlinson and Kylie Minogue at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

All the best looks on Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 red carpet

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after a Chiefs game and pictured at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Real reason why Taylor Swift is never seen at Chiefs games

Angry Ginge was left speechless as he was crowned winner of I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb's Angry Ginge in tears as he's crowned King of the jungle

The full setlist for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Full setlist for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Events

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard set times revealed

Set times for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Events

Your AAA pass to the best backstage moments at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025

Your AAA pass to the best backstage moments at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025

Events

Jessie J delivered a moving speech after challenging year

Jessie J reflects on her challenging year in moving Capital's Jingle Bell Ball speech

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025 at The O2, London

Is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on TV? Here's when it airs on ITV

Dove Cameron opens up about losing her dream role as Glinda in Wicked

Dove Cameron opens up about losing dream role as Wicked's Glinda

Here's the Tv schedule for I'm A Celeb 2025

How long is I'm A Celebrity on tonight? 2025 schedule revealed

Here's who's favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2025

Who's favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2025? Latest odds revealed

Jack Osbourne and wife Aree Osbourne announced they're expecting their second child

I'm A Celeb's Jack Osbourne shares wholesome family update after leaving the jungle

Here's a list of everyone who's left the jungle so far

Who's been voted out of I'm A Celebrity 2025 so far?