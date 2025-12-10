I'm A Celebrity's Angry Ginge 'lost hundreds of thousands of pounds' going on the show

I'm A Celebrity winner Angry Ginge reportedly lost money by going on the show. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celebrity's Angry Ginge actually made a monetary loss going on the show despite being crowed the winner.

Social media star Angry Ginge was crowned King of the jungle on the 25th series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and while he's sky rocketed to new levels of fame it turns out he actually lost out on a hefty chunk of money by going on the reality TV show.

One of the most fascinating things about I'm A Celeb has to be how much the celebrities are paid to go on the show. And what's wild is the highest-paid celeb to ever appear on the show was none other than politician Nigel Farage, who was reportedly paid £1.5 million for his jungle stint!

In 2025, the highest paid celebrity was reportedly Aitch, who's pay packet was just a fraction of Nigel's at £250,000. Angry Ginge, the winner of the show, is believed to have been paid a healthy £100,000 - however it's been said that if he had stayed at home he'd made more than that...

Danny Jones passed over the I'm A Celeb crown to Angry Ginge. Picture: ITV

The streamer, who is a Red Bull and JD Sports ambassador, is said to have lost out on hugely lucrative brand deals in the run up to Christmas due to his time on I'm A Celeb.

"Ginge has lost hundreds of thousands of pounds coming on to this show, he didn't do it for him, he did it to make his mum proud," a source told the Daily Mail.

They added: "He missed out on all the brand deals on the run up to Christmas and a month of streaming."

While on the show, Ginge opened up about how his mum having to work multiple jobs to keep a life for him and sister growing up spurred him on in the jungle.

He said: "Even when I’m in here and it’s so tough for me mentally, I just think back to watching my mum get up for the first job. Then she’d finish that and go to a second job and then a third job and get home. If she can do it, I can do this in the jungle."

Angry Ginge has said he did I'm A Celeb to make his mum proud. Picture: Facebook

He might have missed out on hundreds of thousands of pounds for his time in the jungle, but he's set to receive a whole load more brand deals now that he's got such a huge audience.

A source has told the tabloids he's set to make as much as £5 million after his reality TV stint. They claimed: "Ginge is set to rake in excess of £5million in 2026 thanks to a wave of major brand deals, TV opportunities and commercial tie-ins coming his way.

"Red Bull have already re-signed him as an ambassador for next year – they absolutely love him. JD Sports, who have worked with him throughout 2025, are already looking to elevate their partnership with him to a much bigger level in 2026.

"And that’s just the start. There are multiple global brands in active discussions right now."

