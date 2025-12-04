I'm A Celeb's Ginge's surprising job before fame has been revealed

I'm A Celebrity's Angry Ginge had a 'normal job' before he found fame online. Picture: ITV / The Fellas

It turns out I'm A Celebrity's Angry Ginge had a perfectly normal job before he found fame online.

The nation has fallen in love with Angry Ginge. He might have already had a social media following of over a million fans but his time on I'm A Celebrity has exposed him to a whole new audience who are obsessed with his witty ways.

From his unexpected friendship with Ruby Wax to his longstanding bromance with Aitch he's been a pleasure to watch in the jungle. Like GK Barry in 2024, Ginge - real name Morgan - isn't a traditional I'm A Celeb signing but an example of how a new generation of celebrity is being formed through social media.

Ginge started streaming on Twitch in 2020 and by 2021 he had gained a pretty huge following. This then spiralled into success on YouTube and TikTok where he collaborated with big brands like Footasylum and the UK's biggest YouTube group The Sidemen.

Angry Ginge in the jungle! Picture: ITV

After making streaming and social media his full time job in January 2022, Angry Ginge is now also part of a YouTube group known as The Bov Boys, who have 292,000 subscribers. However, before his online fame it turns out he had a very regular job that most wouldn't have guessed.

Speaking on The Fellas podcast, Ginge revealed he was actually a 'dinner lady' at his local primary school for a year. He said: "I had a job at a primary school as well where I was a dinner lady. I had to mind my language of course but I think I was good at what I did.

"I walked in, cleared the trays, put the trays in boxes to be cleaned and then I went outside and played football with them basically."

Angry Ginge said he worked as a dinner lady. Picture: Getty

He revealed that before his job in the primary school he had wanted to be in the police force but "the riots" put him off. He had been completing a uniformed public services course at college when he decided it was no longer for him.

Talking to podcast hosts Chip and Calfreezy, he said: "I was just seeing coppers getting battered, and I was like, 'I'm alright thanks'."

For a brief time he returned to college to study sports but ultimately ended up at his 'dinner lady' job, doing streaming on the side. He said that the success with streaming began when he started going live on TikTok and Twitch at the same time.

While streaming might be Ginge's main job at the moment, it turns out he could be getting a very healthy pay packet for his I'm A Celeb stint.

Reports claim that Ginge could be paid as much as £100,000 for his telly appearance. Plus many are predicting he'll get lots of lucrative brand deals when he leaves the jungle.

