Does Angry Ginge have a girlfriend? I'm A Celeb star's relationship status revealed

25 November 2025, 21:00

I'm A Celeb fans want to know if Angry Ginge is single
I'm A Celeb fans want to know if Angry Ginge is single. Picture: Instagram / TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Does Angry Ginge have a girlfriend? Here's everything you need to know about the I'm A Celeb star's love life.

While his bestie Aitch seems to be sparking up a romance with EastEnders star Shona McGarty in the I'm A Celebrity jungle, Angry Ginge's love life is taking a back seat - despite claims from his friends that he went on the reality TV show "to find love".

Ginge's close bond to 72-year-old Ruby Wax, his witty sense of humour and can-do attitude have totally won over fans of the show, so it's no wonder people are wondering if he's single - and even how he's single.

There have even been AI-generated images of the social media star getting close to unknown women, confusing fans even more. So, while he's on I'm A Celeb and rumours swirl, here's everything we know about Angry Ginge's relationship status.

Angry Ginge is in the jungle!
Angry Ginge is in the jungle! Picture: ITV

Does Angry Ginge have a girlfriend?

No, a close friend of Angry Ginge has said he is "very much single at the moment". "But you wouldn’t know it from the amount of AI girlfriends popping up online," they quipped in a chat with the Daily Mail.

"His only current commitments are to the jungle and The Bov Boys. He’s seen all the AI photos in the past, and he finds it hilarious. Some of the edits are so good, even his family have done a double take."

They went on: "He’s genuinely flattered by the attention, even if he’s currently living off rice and beans and battling insects. He knows people are emotionally invested because of what they see online, but he’s very relaxed about it and most definitely still single."

Angry Ginge's friends claim he went on the show 'to find love'
Angry Ginge's friends claim he went on the show 'to find love'. Picture: Getty

Angry Ginge has reacted to one of the most viral AI pictures of him and a woman. In September, on Twitch, he said: "There’s no way that TikTok has popped off, there’s no way. Has it actually?"

Realising it had, in fact, "popped off" he continued: "It has 200,000 views, oh my god. I don’t know what is worse. The fact that TikTok has popped off or the fact that someone has went out of their way to AI me as their boyfriend.

"I just want to reiterate, I have never, ever met this woman in my life."

Angry Ginge fans have used AI to create images of them with him
Angry Ginge fans have used AI to create images of them with him. Picture: TikTok

Fellow YouTube and Twitch stars Tays and Scousemali have claimed that Angry Ginge went onto I'm A Celebrity to find a girlfriend.

In a clip from their livestream shared by a fan to TikTok, Tays said: "Ginge told me before he went on there, that he’s going on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here to find a girlfriend."

He continued: "That is the reason he said he is going on I’m A Celebrity. He said that he is going there to find a girlfriend."

Scousemali added: "He’s going on there to find love. I mean I never got told this, Tays MCR got told this information then Scouse Somali got told second this information. Scouse Somali from Liverpool."

