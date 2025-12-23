I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge reveals Aitch’s "really bad" unaired medical emergency

23 December 2025, 09:45

Angry Ginge pictured after being crowned winner and a screenshot from his first live stream back.
Angry Ginge revealed many campmates faced the same medical issue. . Picture: ITV & YouTube

By Lily Bell

I'm A Celeb winner Angry Ginge discusses unaired medical emergency during a livestream with campmate Lisa Riley.

I'm A Celebrity winner Angry Ginge has revealed that Aitch experienced a "really bad" unaired medical emergency in the jungle, during a livestream with Lisa Riley.

Since retuning home, the social media star - now King of the Jungle - has done his first livestream, and let's just say it was iconic. Watched by a record-breaking 62,000 viewers, Ginge was dressed in his jungle gear and had fellow campmate Lisa as a surprise guest.

However, it was during the livestream that Ginge revealed the unaired medical emergency involving his close friend Aitch.

A screenshot from Angry Ginge and Lisa's live stream together.
Ginge and Lisa revealed jungle secrets during the live stream. Picture: YouTube

Speaking about the unaired medical emergency on livestream, Ginge revealed many of the campmates - including Jack Osbourne and Martin Kemp - also experienced lightheadedness when standing up due to a "lack of salts, lack of sugar, lack of food and lack of water".

Even himself struggled with feeling lightheaded, saying: "The amount of times I nearly collapsed was uncountable."

However, there was one specific day when Aitch was particularly unwell and almost collapsed due to a lack of hydration. Speaking about the situation, Ginge said: "There was one day it kept happening to Aitch. His legs felt like jelly. Really bad.

Lisa then added: “His hydration plummets.”

Although I’m A Celeb viewers were not shown this medical emergency play out, Aitch was most likely given a hydration packet to boost his overall nutrients levels - something Ginge and Lisa mentioned was used for campmates.

Angry Ginge and Aitch pictured in the jungle.
Ginge revealed Aitch nearly collapsed in the jungle. Picture: ITV

The livestream was the gift that kept on giving too as Ginge also confessed to having a secret crush on “beautiful campmate Vogue Williams.

During the livestream, Ginge gushed about Vogue calling her "unbelievable", which led Lisa to admit: "I think you fancied Vogue a little bit… am I wrong?"

Ginge then replied: "I wouldn’t say I fancied her but I thought she was beautiful yeah."

Ginge also admitted he's “partial to an Irish accent” but, when Lisa joked that he would kiss her, he said: “No because she’s got a husband".

