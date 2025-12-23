I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge reveals Aitch’s "really bad" unaired medical emergency

Angry Ginge revealed many campmates faced the same medical issue. . Picture: ITV & YouTube

By Lily Bell

I'm A Celeb winner Angry Ginge discusses unaired medical emergency during a livestream with campmate Lisa Riley.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity winner Angry Ginge has revealed that Aitch experienced a "really bad" unaired medical emergency in the jungle, during a livestream with Lisa Riley.

Since retuning home, the social media star - now King of the Jungle - has done his first livestream, and let's just say it was iconic. Watched by a record-breaking 62,000 viewers, Ginge was dressed in his jungle gear and had fellow campmate Lisa as a surprise guest.

However, it was during the livestream that Ginge revealed the unaired medical emergency involving his close friend Aitch.

Ginge and Lisa revealed jungle secrets during the live stream. Picture: YouTube

Speaking about the unaired medical emergency on livestream, Ginge revealed many of the campmates - including Jack Osbourne and Martin Kemp - also experienced lightheadedness when standing up due to a "lack of salts, lack of sugar, lack of food and lack of water".

Even himself struggled with feeling lightheaded, saying: "The amount of times I nearly collapsed was uncountable."

However, there was one specific day when Aitch was particularly unwell and almost collapsed due to a lack of hydration. Speaking about the situation, Ginge said: "There was one day it kept happening to Aitch. His legs felt like jelly. Really bad.

Lisa then added: “His hydration plummets.”

Although I’m A Celeb viewers were not shown this medical emergency play out, Aitch was most likely given a hydration packet to boost his overall nutrients levels - something Ginge and Lisa mentioned was used for campmates.

Ginge revealed Aitch nearly collapsed in the jungle. Picture: ITV

The livestream was the gift that kept on giving too as Ginge also confessed to having a secret crush on “beautiful campmate Vogue Williams.

During the livestream, Ginge gushed about Vogue calling her "unbelievable", which led Lisa to admit: "I think you fancied Vogue a little bit… am I wrong?"

Ginge then replied: "I wouldn’t say I fancied her but I thought she was beautiful yeah."

Ginge also admitted he's “partial to an Irish accent” but, when Lisa joked that he would kiss her, he said: “No because she’s got a husband".

Read more I'm A Celeb news here: