Who is Angry Ginge? I'm A Celeb 2025 contestant's age and why he's famous revealed

16 November 2025, 21:00

Angry Ginge's I'm A Celeb promo image and a smiling selfie at Man City football stadium.
Angry Ginge is heading into the jungle! Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Angry Ginge is on I'm A Celeb 2025! Here's everything you need to know about him from his age to how he got famous.

It's official, social media star Angry Ginge is part of the star-studded celebrity lineup for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2025.

Deep in the Australian jungle, he's be competing against campmates like 80s pop heartthrob Martin Kemp, Emmerdale star Lisa Riley and rapper Aitch, to be crowned King of The Jungle.

Before heading Down Under, he revealed the opportunity was a "dream come true" and that he hoped his mum would "be proud of him", because if not, it would be a "waste of 4 weeks".

While we watch Angry Ginge take on his biggest challenges yet, here's everything you need to know about him including his age, his rise to fame, his REAL NAME, and his Instagram.

Angry Ginge pictured after the Soccer Aid match.
Angry Ginge was awarded Player of the Match at Soccer Aid. Picture: Instagram

Why is Angry Ginge famous?

Angry Ginge started live streaming on Twitch in 2020, where he would react to football and video games.

He quickly gained a massive following after his emotional reactions to games often went viral. These moments were frequently clipped and shared on other platforms like TikTok and Instagram, which created a cult following of fans.

Angry Ginge continued to build his audience by collaborating with fellow creators like The Sidemen and Chris MD. But, it was his participation in Soccer Aid this year, where a wider audience and ITV bosses took notice of him for the first time.

A source revealed: "Angry Ginge has bags of personality and was really friendly to everyone at Soccer Aid this year. He made a great impression.”

How old is Angry Ginge?

The social media star is 24 years old. He's the youngest celeb to join this season of I'm A Celeb.

Angry Ginge pictured modelling for a Manchester United campaign.
Angry Ginge is an avid supporter of Manchester United. Picture: Instagram

Where is Angry Ginge from?

Angry Ginge (real name Morgan Burtwistle) is from Salford, a city located in Manchester.

He is a proud supporter of Manchester United football club, over the years he's attended many games, and even appeared in a campaign.

What is Angry Ginge's Instagram?

Stay updated with the crazy adventures of the streamer here @angryginge13.

