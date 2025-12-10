When does I'm A Celebrity All Stars start? Air date confirmed

10 December 2025, 12:46

Ant and Dec in the I'm A Celebrity jungle
I'm A Celebrity All Stars series two has been confirmed for 2026. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

Ant and Dec may have just finished I'm A Celebrity 2025 but they're already talking about the All Stars show for next year - but when is it on?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! has only just ended, with fans crowning Angry Ginge as their 2025 winner. But with no more jungle instalments to catch up on, viewers are already turning their attention to All Stars.

With a rumoured star-studded cast including Harry Redknapp, Gemma Collins and David Haye, Ant and Dec have already confirmed the exact month I'm A Celebrity All Stars will be airing in 2026.

ITV has also been dropping plenty of information about the second series as they reveal it will be "harder than ever" for the line up.

Here's when I'm A Celebrity All Stars starts along with what's been said about the upcoming series.

Gemma Collins is rumoured to be part of the I'm A Celebrity All Stars line up
Gemma Collins is rumoured to be part of the I'm A Celebrity All Stars line up. Picture: Getty

When is I'm A Celebrity All Stars coming on TV?

Unfortunately, there is a bit of a wait for the All Stars series as Ant and Dec confirmed the release date will be May 2026.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes montage of the most recent series of the show, they captioned it: "25th series was pretty special. See you for more in May!"

We're just awaiting the day confirmation from ITV.

What has Ant and Dec said about the All Stars series?

There's been plenty of teasing when it comes to the new All Stars in 2026 as we have a reported line up as well as some information on the challenges that lie ahead for the celebrities.

ITV teased: "Campmates have already proved that they can survive the Australian jungle, but this is I'm A Celebrity… on a whole new level, it's where legends are made.

"The trials are tougher than ever and the stakes couldn't be higher. With relentless twists and turns, the campmates will never know what's coming next. They will be faced with challenges at every turn, quickly learning that with big decisions come even bigger consequences…"

Another twist for the second series has been confirmed as producers revealed the All Stars winner will be picked by viewers in a live grand finale held in London.

Dec said: "Having a live final is an exciting addition to the new series with the viewers choosing their IaC Legend and we've heard some of the new trials are truly epic, even by I'm a Celeb… standards!"

Who is in the I'm A Celebrity All Stars 2026 line up?

This will be the second All Stars series and while ITV hasn't confirmed the exact line up, the rumour mill suggests we could finally see Gemma Collins and Harry Redknapp back in the jungle.

Scarlett Moffatt, Jimmy Bullard, Ashley Roberts, Sinitta and Adam Thomas are all rumoured for the line up too.

Read more I'm A Celeb news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

I'm A Celebrity winner Angry Ginge reportedly lost money by going on the show

I'm A Celebrity's Angry Ginge 'lost hundreds of thousands of pounds' going on the show

Aitch's I'm A Celeb promo image and Angry Ginge being crowned King of The Jungle.

I'm A Celeb's Aitch predicted Ginge's win before filming even started

I'm A Celebrity Coming Out 2025 date has been confirmed

When's the I'm A Celeb reunion? I'm A Celebrity Coming Out 2025 date confirmed

I'm A Celeb winner Angry Ginge reveals One Direction star slid into his DMs after the final

I'm A Celeb winner Angry Ginge reveals One Direction star slid into his DMs after the final
Angry Ginge pictured on ITV's This Morning and looking shocked on his first eating trial.

I'm A Celeb's Angry Ginge reveals shocking jungle weight loss

I'm A Celeb star Angry Ginge's sister responds to intense trolling after brother's huge win

I'm A Celeb star Angry Ginge's sister responds to intense trolling after brother's huge win

Hot On Capital

Here's how to listen to WSQK radio 'The Squawk' on Global Player in the UK and the US

How to listen to Stranger Things' The Squawk radio station on Global Player

MAFS UK's April finally addresses whether she's dating Ashley

MAFS UK's April reveals truth of Ashley romance rumours

Heated Rivalry intimacy coordinator reveals what props they use to safeguard sex scenes

Heated Rivalry intimacy coordinator reveals what props they use to safeguard sex scenes

The Love Island All Stars is rumoured to have Andrada Pop, Liam Reardon and Jess Harding

Love Island All Stars 2026 cast is hotting up

Love Island

How to get tickets to The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour plus added dates

The Weeknd extends After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour - Dates, venues, tickets, presale & more
Skeet Ulrich reveals original Scream 7 ending before Melissa Barrera was fired

Skeet Ulrich reveals original Scream 7 ending before Melissa Barrera was fired

Heated Rivalry cut "two days" of filmed Kip and Scott sex scenes from episode 3

Heated Rivalry cut "two days" of filmed Scott and Kip sex scenes from episode 3

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

I'm A Celeb's Tom Read Wilson, Angry Ginge and Shona McGarty promo images.

I'm A Celeb 2025 final voting figures revealed

Aitch's I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured smiling with Shona in the jungle.

I’m A Celeb’s Aitch breaks silence on Shona McGarty romance rumours

A look at all the best bits if Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025

Every unforgettable moment from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025

Kylie Minogue SLEIGHS at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard

Kylie Minogue sleighs with debut live performance of 'XMAS' at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Angry Ginge's promo image and pictured smiling at a Bushtucker Trial.

How much was Angry Ginge paid for I'm A Celeb?

Leigh-Anne, Anne-Marie, Louis Tomlinson and Kylie Minogue at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

All the best looks on Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 red carpet

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after a Chiefs game and pictured at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Real reason why Taylor Swift is never seen at Chiefs games

Angry Ginge was left speechless as he was crowned winner of I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb's Angry Ginge in tears as he's crowned King of the jungle

The full setlist for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Full setlist for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Events

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard set times revealed

Set times for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Events

Your AAA pass to the best backstage moments at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025

Your AAA pass to the best backstage moments at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025

Events

Jessie J delivered a moving speech after challenging year

Jessie J reflects on her challenging year in moving Capital's Jingle Bell Ball speech

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025 at The O2, London

Is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on TV? Here's when it airs on ITV

Dove Cameron opens up about losing her dream role as Glinda in Wicked

Dove Cameron opens up about losing dream role as Wicked's Glinda

Here's the Tv schedule for I'm A Celeb 2025

How long is I'm A Celebrity on tonight? 2025 schedule revealed

Here's who's favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2025

Who's favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2025? Latest odds revealed

Jack Osbourne and wife Aree Osbourne announced they're expecting their second child

I'm A Celeb's Jack Osbourne shares wholesome family update after leaving the jungle

Here's a list of everyone who's left the jungle so far

Who's been voted out of I'm A Celebrity 2025 so far?