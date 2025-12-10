When does I'm A Celebrity All Stars start? Air date confirmed

I'm A Celebrity All Stars series two has been confirmed for 2026. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

Ant and Dec may have just finished I'm A Celebrity 2025 but they're already talking about the All Stars show for next year - but when is it on?

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! has only just ended, with fans crowning Angry Ginge as their 2025 winner. But with no more jungle instalments to catch up on, viewers are already turning their attention to All Stars.

With a rumoured star-studded cast including Harry Redknapp, Gemma Collins and David Haye, Ant and Dec have already confirmed the exact month I'm A Celebrity All Stars will be airing in 2026.

ITV has also been dropping plenty of information about the second series as they reveal it will be "harder than ever" for the line up.

Here's when I'm A Celebrity All Stars starts along with what's been said about the upcoming series.

Gemma Collins is rumoured to be part of the I'm A Celebrity All Stars line up. Picture: Getty

When is I'm A Celebrity All Stars coming on TV?

Unfortunately, there is a bit of a wait for the All Stars series as Ant and Dec confirmed the release date will be May 2026.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes montage of the most recent series of the show, they captioned it: "25th series was pretty special. See you for more in May!"

We're just awaiting the day confirmation from ITV.

What has Ant and Dec said about the All Stars series?

There's been plenty of teasing when it comes to the new All Stars in 2026 as we have a reported line up as well as some information on the challenges that lie ahead for the celebrities.

ITV teased: "Campmates have already proved that they can survive the Australian jungle, but this is I'm A Celebrity… on a whole new level, it's where legends are made.

"The trials are tougher than ever and the stakes couldn't be higher. With relentless twists and turns, the campmates will never know what's coming next. They will be faced with challenges at every turn, quickly learning that with big decisions come even bigger consequences…"

Another twist for the second series has been confirmed as producers revealed the All Stars winner will be picked by viewers in a live grand finale held in London.

Dec said: "Having a live final is an exciting addition to the new series with the viewers choosing their IaC Legend and we've heard some of the new trials are truly epic, even by I'm a Celeb… standards!"

Who is in the I'm A Celebrity All Stars 2026 line up?

This will be the second All Stars series and while ITV hasn't confirmed the exact line up, the rumour mill suggests we could finally see Gemma Collins and Harry Redknapp back in the jungle.

Scarlett Moffatt, Jimmy Bullard, Ashley Roberts, Sinitta and Adam Thomas are all rumoured for the line up too.

