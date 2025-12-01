I'm A Celeb's Alex Scott shares heartbreaking update after leaving Australia immediately

Alex Scott is flying home immediately to support girlfriend Jess Glynne. Picture: Shutterstock & Alamy

By Lily Bell

Alex Scott is leaving Australia and flying home to support girlfriend Jess Glynne amid a family emergency.

Alex Scott was the first campmate of the season to be evicted from I'm A Celebrity, and now, in a shocking turn of events, she's revealed she won't be staying in Australia and is set to fly home.

Sadly, the former footballer's time in the jungle was short and sweet after she received the fewest votes in the first elimination. Her departure was difficult for fellow campmate Shona McGarty, who admitted: "Alex kept me going without even realising it...I'm gutted that she's gone."

Now, a heartbreaking family emergency has led Alex to voluntarily fly back home, meaning she will miss out on the series final and wrap party. Here's everything she had to say about the situation.

Alex is flying home to support girlfriend Jess. Picture: Getty

Speaking to tabloids, Alex revealed girlfriend Jess Glynne's mum had recently suffered a stroke before the show started, which required urgent brain surgery.

Reflecting on her decision to fly home early and support Jess, she said: "I want to be there for the wrap party but I need to get home straight away. She is my Jessica - I am going to go home and be her rock."

“I knew there was always a possibility of her not being across the bridge, if her mum hadn't got better, or if things had been getting worse, which they have been."

She added: "But it was a big decision for me to not pass this opportunity, and Jess was the one that pushed me to be here.”

Instead of girlfriend Jess, Alex's close friend was waiting for her at the bridge, which caused some concerns. She admitted: “My first thought when I didn't see Jess on the bridge was that I needed to FaceTime and speak to her."

“I found that really tough in the jungle, not being able to speak to Jess every day and just check in and see what's going on, and how she was doing. When we did speak, it was an emotional moment.”

Jess posed an emotional statement to Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

Following Alex's exit from the jungle, Jess posted an emotional statement on Instagram stories as to why she wasn’t there to greet her.

The singer shared that over the last few weeks her mother had “suffered a major stroke and needed urgent brain surgery.”

She added: “It's been a really serious, life-altering time for my family, and I've had to stay close to home. Alex would always want me to be where l'm needed most. I can’t wait to have her back by my side.”

Jess also said that Alex was out "far earlier than she ever deserved" and that she "didn't get the airtime to show how incredible she is".

