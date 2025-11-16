Who is Alex Scott? I’m A Celeb 2025 contestant's age, girlfriend and football career revealed

Alex Scott is heading into the I'm A Celebrity jungle. Picture: ITV & Alamy

By Lily Bell

Alex Scott is in I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! 2025. Here's everything you need to know from her girlfriend to her football career and who she played for.

Football legend Alex Scott is officially Down Under for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2025.

Joined by the likes of rapper Aitch and Emmerdale star Lisa Riley in the line up, Alex will be taking on the Australian jungle in the hopes of being crowned Queen of The Jungle.

Getting used to jungle life won't be a problem for her as she admitted: ”I can clean. I can offer my services there". Alex jokingly added that she has past experience, having cleaned ex-footballer Ian Wright's pants before.

While we watch Alex settle into jungle life, here's everything you need to know about her including her age, who her girlfriend is and how she became famous.

Alex Scott is swapping sport for the jungle in 2025. Picture: Instagram

Who is Alex Scott?

Age: 41

From: London

Instagram: @alexscott2

Alex rose to fame as a footballer but has gone on to have a huge career presenting.

Before she headed to Australia for I'm A Celebrity, she admitted "anything to do with endurance" would be the perfect trial for her. She added: "Like, I'm mentally that person that never wants to give up."

Alex confessed people often think she is "hard as nails", but there's another side to her - she's "petrified of a lot of things", with rats and snakes being major fears.

How did Alex Scott become famous?

At 8 years old, Alex was signed to Arsenal playing as a right-back.

She later joined the England women's team at age 16. Over the 13-year period on the team, she made 140 appearances, making her one of England's most-capped players. She even represented Great Britain at the London 2012 Olympics.

In 2017, she retired from playing professional football and pursed a career in broadcasting. So far, it's been a massive success, as she became the first female football pundit on Sky Sports' Super Sunday.

Alex Scott played for the England's women team. Picture: Alamy

Who is Alex Scott's girlfriend?

Alex is in a relationship with singer Jess Glynne. They reportedly met after appearing on the same panel at an event, then started dating in the summer of 2023.

They initially kept their relationship very private, but overtime have become more public having attended many events together.

Alex admitted if she could teleport anyone to the Dunny for a chat, it would be her girlfriend Jess. She said: "My partner Jessica. I don't think she'd be happy joining me in there, but it's not like we have not been in a toilet together before."

