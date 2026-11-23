AJ Odudu and Mariella Frostrup's friends come to their defence amid I'm A Celeb kitchen row

AJ Odudu and Mariella Frostrup's friends come to their defence amid I'm A Celeb kitchen row. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

After backlash from I'm A Celebrity fans Mariella Frostrup's friends have come forward to explain her behaviour and Will Best has spoken on behalf of AJ Odudu.

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The last few days in camp have been tense, as journalist Mariella Frostrup and TV presenter AJ Odudu have been caught in a kitchen row on I'm A Celebrity.

Things were only made worse on Sunday night when Mariella called AJ "aggressive" in a conversation that they'd entered to try and dispel tension. With Wayne Rooney and Claire Sweeney stood between them, Mariella said: "I was thrilled that there was one other person in the camp who was prepared to say they could cook."

"You have a funny way of showing it," AJ replied. That's when Mariella said: "Well see, that's just aggressive."

AJ responded saying: "Please don't use those words towards me. Dramatic and aggressive are very harsh words."

While a majority of fans of the show are unhappy with Mariella's behaviour and calling for her to be the first celebrity to leave the jungle, her friends have spoken out in her defence and tried to explain her behaviours around food.

Mariella accused AJ of being "aggressive" on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

After Mariella was accused of being "controlling" over the food situation in camp, a friend has told The Mirror that this could be due to her upbringing. They said: "People are being very quick to judge Mariella, but there's a reason she likes to be in control, particularly when it comes to food.

"She grew up in a household where there wasn't always enough to eat and where things could be incredibly chaotic. She's never forgotten that."

They explained: "When you've experienced that sort of insecurity as a child, it's hardly surprising that you want to make sure everyone is fed and things are done properly. That doesn't mean she always gets it right but there's a lot more to Mariella than people are seeing on television."

Mariella later told AJ she couldn't remember what had led her to call her "aggressive". Picture: ITV

Mariella has spoken out about not having food in her house as a child, recalling a time when her mum broke down because there was only dried spaghetti and golden syrup in the cupboard when she was eight years old.

She said: "So we sat down at the table and treated it as a proper dinner. Psychologically, I think that was important, because when things are really bad there isn’t room to make a fuss."

She added: "When you've tasted poverty like that, you don't forget it."

In AJ's camp back home, her Big Brother co-host Will Best has spoken out for her, telling The Sun: "AJ will always stand up for what’s right and she’ll be firm.

"But she’ll always be fair and always act with kindness. AJ is one of those people who uplifts everyone around her."

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