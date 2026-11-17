I'm A Celebrity fans spot clue 'secret camp' is real after AJ Odudu's brutal eviction

AJ Odudu was brutally evicted in the first episode of I'm A Celeb 2026. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celebrity fans have started a secret camp theory after AJ Odudu was brutally evicted in the first episode.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2026 kicked off on Monday night and from Wayne Rooney jumping out of a plane, to AJ Odudu getting the boot before she even stepped foot in camp, it was a launch show for the I'm A Celeb history books.

In the first ep, the cast was split into two groups and given a task to complete. The people who did the task the slowest in each group had to go head-to-head in a separate challenge, with the loser facing immediate elimination.

Soap icon Claire Sweeney and Big Brother host AJ ended up in the head-to-head challenge and the outcome meant AJ was sent home.

Leaving the jungle with tears in her eyes, she said: "I came here to be part of this adventure and meet all of these incredible people, and I'm just so gutted that my time's been cut short. I really, genuinely tried my hardest, but yeah, I'm just really gutted. I feel like I've let myself down."

However fans aren't convinced this is the end of the road for AJ's jungle journey...

AJ Odudu was made the first campmate to leave the jungle on I'm A Celeb 2026. Picture: ITV

Since AJ didn't appear on the spin-off show I'm A Celebrity: Unpacked, fans are convinced she's actually in holding, in a secret camp for yet another I'm A Celeb twist.

It's been reported that Leigh Francis, aka Keith Lemon, is going to be this year's late arrival, so the theory is that they'll be in a secret camp together.

One fan account took to X to say: "AJ is nowhere to be seen on Unpacked.. and they paid her £150k. She is currently in a secret camp having a natter with Keith Lemon spying on the celebrities before making her dramatic return to camp in 24 hours."

In response another viewer wrote: "I don’t get why they did it when it’s so obvious she’s not been sent home😂 such an odd thing to do."

Someone else said: "Please don’t be so dim, of course she’s not gone. Imagine if one of the really famous people like Rooney ended up in that trial. You really think they would send him straight home lol."

Leigh Francis is rumoured to be a late arrival on I'm A Celeb 2026. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty

In previous series, late arrivals have joined the camp after popping up in a secret camp first. In 2024, Maura Higgins and Richard Coles entered the show via a secret camp that they had to convince the other campmates was a dump, when it was actually a luxury camp!

There is no confirmation on a possible secret camp yet. But on I'm A Celebrity: Unpacked show host Dec explained why the show included the brutal first episode eviction.

He said: "[AJ] was genuinely upset down there, and you can't help but feel bad for her when you're down there. They'd all been so prepped to come in here and it was all going to be plain sailing for three weeks. They think they know what's in store for them."

Dec added: "And that was part of the reason behind it, we wanted to, kind of, pull the rug a little bit from them. Keep them guessing and the best way to do that was very early on to drop a little bomb in there, and give them a surprise."

Read more I'm A Celeb news here:

Listen to Capital ad-free with Capital Plus, plus weekly competition entries, 15% off merch and more. Start your free trial on Global Player.