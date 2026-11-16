I'm A Celebrity's AJ Odudu: Age, where from, fiancé, career and more

AJ Odudu is on I'm A Celeb 2026! Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

AJ Odudu is on I'm A Celeb 2026! Here's everything you need to know about her from her age to how she got famous.

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AJ Odudu is one of eleven celebrities swapping their home comforts for life Down Under on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! this year.

Keeping AJ company in the Australian jungle isthe likes of supermodel Leomie Anderson and TV personality Chloe Burrows. Ahead of her I'm A Celeb stint, AJ revealed the things she's going to miss, saying: "Listening to music, my reformer pilates, drinking coffee and going for morning walks."

While we watch AJ battle it out to be crowned Queen of The Jungle, here's everything you need to know about her from her age to how she got famous.

Big Brother host AJ Odudu is on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

How old is AJ Odudu?

Born February 12th, 1988, I'm A Celeb's AJ Odudu is 38 years old.

Where is AJ Odudu from?

AJ's parents are both Nigerian but she's British-born. And, if you couldn't tell from her accent, AJ is a northern gal, from Blackburn in Lancashire.

How is AJ Odudu famous and what's her net worth?

AJ started her career as a reporter on the radio before starting TV hosting gigs in 2009. In June 2013, AJ started presenting Big Brother's Bit on the Side with Rylan Clark and Emma Willis. In 2026 you'll most likely know AJ for hosting Big Brother alongside Will Best.

Her presenting success and property investments has landed AJ with an estimated net worth of approximately £2.5 million.

Who is AJ Odudu's partner?

AJ is engaged to Peter Gibson, who's an art dealer from America. She shared the happy news on Instagram in June 2025 with the caption: "Hiya love. ❤️ 💍 🥹"

What is AJ Odudu's instagram?

You can stay updated with AJ's life here: @ajodudu

Read more I'm A Celeb news here:

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