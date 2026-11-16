On Air Now
Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby 6am - 10am
16 November 2026, 20:55
AJ Odudu is on I'm A Celeb 2026! Here's everything you need to know about her from her age to how she got famous.
AJ Odudu is one of eleven celebrities swapping their home comforts for life Down Under on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! this year.
Keeping AJ company in the Australian jungle isthe likes of supermodel Leomie Anderson and TV personality Chloe Burrows. Ahead of her I'm A Celeb stint, AJ revealed the things she's going to miss, saying: "Listening to music, my reformer pilates, drinking coffee and going for morning walks."
While we watch AJ battle it out to be crowned Queen of The Jungle, here's everything you need to know about her from her age to how she got famous.
Born February 12th, 1988, I'm A Celeb's AJ Odudu is 38 years old.
AJ's parents are both Nigerian but she's British-born. And, if you couldn't tell from her accent, AJ is a northern gal, from Blackburn in Lancashire.
AJ started her career as a reporter on the radio before starting TV hosting gigs in 2009. In June 2013, AJ started presenting Big Brother's Bit on the Side with Rylan Clark and Emma Willis. In 2026 you'll most likely know AJ for hosting Big Brother alongside Will Best.
Her presenting success and property investments has landed AJ with an estimated net worth of approximately £2.5 million.
AJ is engaged to Peter Gibson, who's an art dealer from America. She shared the happy news on Instagram in June 2025 with the caption: "Hiya love. ❤️ 💍 🥹"
You can stay updated with AJ's life here: @ajodudu