I'm A Celeb's Aitch reveals real reason he's on the show

I'm A Celeb's Aitch has opened up about the real reason he's on the show. Picture: ITV / Instagram

Rapper Aitch has opened up about the real reason he's taking on the jungle for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

This year rapper Aitch has joined the likes of Ruby Wax, Lisa Riley and his best mate Angry Ginge in the Australian jungle for I'm A Celeb.

While in the jungle, as well as having to live in the rainforest, the celebs have to complete gruesome trials in order to eat. You'd think celebrities would be put off trading in their life of luxury for trials, the dunny, and eating unusual meats like eel and kangaroo, but every year a new group of stars sign up.

Of course the fee the celebs are paid accounts for some of persuasion, but it turns out there's a deeper reason behind Aitch's decision to be in the jungle this year.

Aitch is in the jungle! Picture: ITV

Aitch, who has a younger sister, Gracie, with Down syndrome, has long been an advocate for the genetic disorder and is using his platform on ITV to bring awareness about it to an even bigger audience.

The star said, via The Archbishop of Banterbury: "I feel like I’ve got this calling to raise awareness for Down’s syndrome, and that’s the perfect place.

"I’m not just doing it for people with Down syndrome. I’m doing it for the people around them as well."

Aitch and his sister Gracie. Picture: Instagram

Recently, Aitch spoke out about Down syndrome on the Great Company Podcast, saying: "If you've just found out your kids got Down syndrome, please don't think it's the end of the world. It's not.

"You're going to have the best time of your life, I promise you. They have an extra chromosome, they're one up. It's one nil to them."

He went on to say that his sister Gracie has taught him to "treat everyone the same".

"I wouldn't be half the person I am if she wasn't here. Down syndrome is nothing to be upset about, it's made life better," he shared before powerfully declaring that the conversation about Down syndrome doesn't make him emotional because there's "nothing to worry about".

Last year Aitch climbed Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for DSA (Down’s Syndrome Association) in his sister Gracie's honour.

After reaching the top, Aitch wrote on Instagram: "The best, worst, happiest, saddest, most emotional rollercoaster I’ve ever been on 😂 but we pushed through like soldiers and climbed right to the top of the highest point in Africa, KILIMANJARO 🏔️.

"Through sun rain and snow laughs was had and tears was shed. Some didn’t make it. Some did. But the effort that every single person put into this is f------ inspirational and I’m proud to call everyone on this trip my family. We all had one main thing in common and that was to raise awareness for people with Down’s syndrome, the most beautiful people inside and out who deserve equal opportunities just like me and you."

He added: "And if you don’t know anyone with Down’s syndrome, I swear on my mums life your missing out!"

Before this, Aitch jumped out of a plane at 15 thousand feet, which raised £50K for the charity.

