Aitch's manager responds to Shona McGarty I'm A Celeb romance speculation

Shona's sister has spoken out too!

Aitch's manager and Shona McGarty's sister have addressed possible I'm A Celeb romance. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Aitch's manager and Shona McGarty's sister have addressed the possible romance forming between the pair on this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! viewers are convinced a romance is brewing between beloved rapper Aitch and former EastEnders star Shona McGarty - and now their nearest and dearest have weighed in on the growing conversation.

Romance speculation started when Aitch revealed he's now single and told Angry Ginge he has a "soft spot" for Shona. Since then fans of the show have been paying close attention to their interactions - and a playful pillow fight which saw Shona trapped between Aitch's thighs has definitely kept the speculation alive.

All of this even has the show's hosts Ant and Dec championing the union, and now their close friends and family have spoken out.

Aitch and Shona have sparked romance theories on the show. Picture: ITV

Shona's sister Camilla was stopped at Brisbane airport and asked about the budding romance. While she admitted she didn't know if she saw it "romantically" she said she'd support it if it turned out that way.

"He is a nice guy...I would definitely have him around for Christmas," she said.

Meanwhile, Aitch's manager Via Culpan also said she thought it wasn't a romantic connection. When she was questioned at the airport she said: "I mean I personally think it's more of a brother-sister relationship but it's one of them."

Pressed on whether they'd make a good couple, she said: "They're both nice people so I'm sure yeah, I don't know, no idea."

Aitch and Shona spotted having a play fight in 'Doomsville'. Picture: ITV

During a livestream, Ant reacted to viewers asking about the possible romance and said: "What can we say about that? You saw the VT when they went to Doomsville, you saw Aitch wrestle her in his legs, you saw that... we didn't edit that."

Excited about a potential love story on the show, Ant added: "I'd like them to to kiss so badly on the show!"

Watching Aitch & Shona fall in love and they don’t even know it yet #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/FoszI1XASl — Alex K Phillips (@Alexkphillips) November 26, 2025

Shona & Aitch....pillow fight is the oldest trick in the book #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/ARE6xMy83A — Dingle (@dingeybabes2) November 26, 2025

Aitch has a soft spot for Shona??. Now could this mean??..👀👀🔮🔮: #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/gZtrwF9fBn — Erel H (@Erel124) November 21, 2025

Read more about I'm A Celeb here: