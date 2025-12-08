I’m A Celeb’s Aitch breaks silence on Shona McGarty romance rumours

8 December 2025, 12:16

Aitch's I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured smiling with Shona in the jungle.
Aitch revealed in the jungle he had a “soft spot” for Shona. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

I'm A Celebrity's Aitch has set the record straight on romance rumours with fellow campmate Shona McGarty.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity's Aitch has spoken out for the first time to set the record straight about the romance rumours between him and Shona McGarty.

Fans hoped a jungle romance was on the cards after Aitch revealed that he was single now and told the-now King of The Jungle, Angry Ginge, that he had a "soft spot" for Shona - who recently split from her ex-fiancé. Romance speculation escalated when fans noticed the playful and easygoing rapport the pair had with one another.

Now returning to life outside of the jungle, Aitch has broken his silence, revealing the truth about the romance rumours and admitting how he really feels about Shona.

Aitch and Shona pictured looking close in the jungle.
Fans hoped a jungle romance was on the cards. . Picture: ITV

When Aitch was axed from the jungle, he spoke to the Daily Mail and confirmed there was nothing romantic between them, saying: "Romantic, no, not at all, she's a good friend of mine.

"I just think we had a bond over the music thing, 95 per cent of the conversations we had in the Jungle was literally just about how sick she is at singing.

"I knew that she was trying to come out of the Jungle and pursue a music career."

He added: "I think this is just because of my age, she had the same conversations with Martin, but no one's going to say she had a romance with him because Martin is married.

"So, unfortunately, I'm the next option."

The award-winning rapper also revealed, "most of our conversations were me just telling her she sings so well and that she needs to stop being so scared and pursue singing".

Aitch and Shona pictured cuddling in the jungle.
Aitch and Shona had a play fight in 'Doomsville' camp. Picture: ITV

Prior to Aitch's elimination, fellow campmate Ruby Wax spoke out for the first time, sharing her opinion on the romance rumours between the pair. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Ruby said: "Oh, he’s not her type at all. She likes a hunky man, bigger men, that’s what she told me."

"He was not on the list at all, and, their age difference," she added. Shona is 34 and Aitch is 25.

Ruby revealed that she had asked the pair about the chance of them becoming a couple, "because I wanted them to get married,' but she [Shona] said it was a 'no-go'".

But when asked if she herself saw a spark between the pair, she replied: "No, I just thought, how convenient, they both sing. But she said that’s not her type, she wasn’t interested."

Both Shona and Aitch's close friends and family seemed to share the same sentiment as Ruby. When Shona's sister Camilla was stopped at Brisbane airport and asked about the budding romance, she admitted she didn't know if she saw it "romantically".

Aitch's manager Via Culpan also said she thought it wasn't a romantic connection.

Read more I'm A Celeb news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

I'm A Celeb's Tom Read Wilson, Angry Ginge and Shona McGarty promo images.

I'm A Celeb 2025 final voting figures revealed

Angry Ginge's promo image and pictured smiling at a Bushtucker Trial.

How much was Angry Ginge paid for I'm A Celeb?

Angry Ginge was left speechless as he was crowned winner of I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb's Angry Ginge in tears as he's crowned King of the jungle

Here's the Tv schedule for I'm A Celeb 2025

How long is I'm A Celebrity on tonight? 2025 schedule revealed

Here's who's favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2025

Who's favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2025? Latest odds revealed

Jack Osbourne and wife Aree Osbourne announced they're expecting their second child

I'm A Celeb's Jack Osbourne shares wholesome family update after leaving the jungle

Hot On Capital

A look at all the best bits if Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025

Every unforgettable moment from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025

Kylie Minogue SLEIGHS at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard

Kylie Minogue sleighs with debut live performance of 'XMAS' at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Leigh-Anne, Anne-Marie, Louis Tomlinson and Kylie Minogue at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

All the best looks on Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 red carpet

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after a Chiefs game and pictured at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Real reason why Taylor Swift is never seen at Chiefs games

The full setlist for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Full setlist for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Events

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard set times revealed

Set times for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Events

Your AAA pass to the best backstage moments at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025

Your AAA pass to the best backstage moments at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025

Events

Jessie J delivered a moving speech after challenging year

Jessie J reflects on her challenging year in moving Capital's Jingle Bell Ball speech

Louis Tomlinson paid homage to One Direction at his first solo Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball

Louis Tomlinson pays homage to One Direction at his first solo Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball

Louis Tomlinson pictured performing at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

Every song in Louis Tomlinson’s first solo Capital's Jingle Bell Ball setlist

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025 at The O2, London

Is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on TV? Here's when it airs on ITV

Dove Cameron opens up about losing her dream role as Glinda in Wicked

Dove Cameron opens up about losing dream role as Wicked's Glinda

Win a VIP JBB artist goody bag

Win a Jingle Bell Ball 2025 VIP gift bag!

Events

All the ways to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 from home

How to watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2025

Events

Raye was joined by her sisters Absolutely and Amma at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard

RAYE's sisters join her on stage in emotional moment at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Here's a list of everyone who's left the jungle so far

Who's been voted out of I'm A Celebrity 2025 so far?

Ruby Wax pictured leaving the I'm A Celeb jungle and Aitch holding his hand on Shona's shoulder.

I'm A Celeb's Ruby Wax reveals truth of Shona and Aitch 'romance'

Leigh-Anne performed her second solo Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Leigh-Anne slays her record-breaking #CapitalJBB performance with flawless Little Mix medley
Sian Welby pictured at the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet.

Sian Welby stuns on Capital's Jingle Bell Ball red carpet 2025

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce proposal image and them smiling on an ice rink together.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding date theory explained

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Do Scott and Kip end up together in Heated Rivalry? Here's what happens in the books

Do Scott and Kip end up together in Heated Rivalry? Here's what happens in the books

Heated Rivalry actor Robbie G.K. age, height, past roles, where he's from and more

Heated Rivalry actor Robbie G.K.'s age, height, past roles, where he's from and more

Ruby pictured walking across the bridge in exit and sat next to Angry Ginge in the jungle.

I'm A Celeb's Ruby Wax exposes Angry Ginge's worst habit

I'm A Celeb fans are wondering if Aitch is vegetarian

Who's vegetarian on I'm A Celebrity 2025? Viewers confused after Angry Ginge's kitchen mistake
Heated Rivalry's actor François Arnaud's age, height, past roles, where he's from and more

Heated Rivalry actor François Arnaud's age, height, past roles, where he's from and more

Will Demi Lovato be in Camp Rock 3? Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Will Demi Lovato be in Camp Rock 3? Release date, cast, plot and trailer