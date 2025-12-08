I’m A Celeb’s Aitch breaks silence on Shona McGarty romance rumours

Aitch revealed in the jungle he had a “soft spot” for Shona. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

I'm A Celebrity's Aitch has set the record straight on romance rumours with fellow campmate Shona McGarty.

Fans hoped a jungle romance was on the cards after Aitch revealed that he was single now and told the-now King of The Jungle, Angry Ginge, that he had a "soft spot" for Shona - who recently split from her ex-fiancé. Romance speculation escalated when fans noticed the playful and easygoing rapport the pair had with one another.

Now returning to life outside of the jungle, Aitch has broken his silence, revealing the truth about the romance rumours and admitting how he really feels about Shona.

Fans hoped a jungle romance was on the cards. . Picture: ITV

When Aitch was axed from the jungle, he spoke to the Daily Mail and confirmed there was nothing romantic between them, saying: "Romantic, no, not at all, she's a good friend of mine.

"I just think we had a bond over the music thing, 95 per cent of the conversations we had in the Jungle was literally just about how sick she is at singing.

"I knew that she was trying to come out of the Jungle and pursue a music career."

He added: "I think this is just because of my age, she had the same conversations with Martin, but no one's going to say she had a romance with him because Martin is married.

"So, unfortunately, I'm the next option."

The award-winning rapper also revealed, "most of our conversations were me just telling her she sings so well and that she needs to stop being so scared and pursue singing".

Aitch and Shona had a play fight in 'Doomsville' camp. Picture: ITV

Prior to Aitch's elimination, fellow campmate Ruby Wax spoke out for the first time, sharing her opinion on the romance rumours between the pair. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Ruby said: "Oh, he’s not her type at all. She likes a hunky man, bigger men, that’s what she told me."

"He was not on the list at all, and, their age difference," she added. Shona is 34 and Aitch is 25.

Ruby revealed that she had asked the pair about the chance of them becoming a couple, "because I wanted them to get married,' but she [Shona] said it was a 'no-go'".

But when asked if she herself saw a spark between the pair, she replied: "No, I just thought, how convenient, they both sing. But she said that’s not her type, she wasn’t interested."

Both Shona and Aitch's close friends and family seemed to share the same sentiment as Ruby. When Shona's sister Camilla was stopped at Brisbane airport and asked about the budding romance, she admitted she didn't know if she saw it "romantically".

Aitch's manager Via Culpan also said she thought it wasn't a romantic connection.

