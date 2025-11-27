How long have Aitch and Angry Ginge known each other? Their friendship explained

Angry Ginge and Aitch on I'm A Celeb 2025. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's everything you need to know about Aitch and Angry Ginge's friendship outside of I'm A Celebrity.

The brotherly rivalry and banter between rapper Aitch (real name Harrison Armstrong) and social media star Angry Ginge (real name Morgan Burtwistle) has been keeping fans of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! entertained this year.

At first some viewers who didn't know the pair were mates believed that actually didn't get along. However, the relationship we're seeing on screen is the product of two Mancunian boys who have been friends for years.

Fans of the show have praised producers for casting them on the same series, with one even saying on X: "Careful Ant and Dec, think Aitch and Ginge are the new comedy duo."

So, while they keep us thoroughly entertained on the TV, here's everything you need to know about how their friendship formed.

I'm a Celeb viewers are loving Aitch and Ginge's chemistry. Picture: ITV

How did Aitch and Angry Ginge become friends?

Aitch and Ginge have been friends since 2021. They met through a mutual friend Tays.

Ginge has a podcast with Tays, who he met through the Twitch gaming community, and Tays is one of Aitch's childhood friends.

Through recording the Tays & Ginge Off Stream podcast, Ginge was introduced to Aitch and the pair have been friends ever since, often seen having a laugh together in various YouTube videos.

While the pair have been on I'm A Celeb, fans have resurfaced hours worth of footage of the pair having a laugh together online.

Angry Ginge and Aitch on Tays' YouTube channel. Picture: YouTube

A TV insider told the Daily Mail that "it was a stroke of pure genius to sign up Aitch and Ginge" for this year's series.

"They’re best friends and it might be a risk as they’re both so boisterous but it’s new and nothing I’m A Celeb has seen before – it’s a risk that will pay off.

"Their banter and chemistry is off the charts, we’re over the moon about them both agreeing and doing what they do on the internet but in the Jungle, it’s bound to be a success," they added.

And the fan response has been proof of this.

