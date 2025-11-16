Who is Aitch? I'm A Celeb 2025 contestant's age, sister and if he has a girlfriend revealed

Aitch is heading into the jungle! Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Atich is on I'm A Celeb 2025! Here's everything you need to know about him from his age to his rise to fame.

Award-winning rapper Aitch is officially Down Under for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2025.

Aitch will be competing against the likes of former England footballer Alex Scott and social media star Angry Ginge, in the hopes of being crowned King of The Jungle.

Leaving his lavish lifestyle behind, Aitch admitted he'd love to have "spicy chipotle mayo" in the jungle, to make the rice and beans tastier. He continued: "It's not Michelin star is it, but it will work though."

While we watch the 'Buss Down' rapper take on the Australian jungle, here's everything you need to know about him from his age to his rise to fame.

Aitch is "buzzing" to be going into the jungle. . Picture: Instagram

How old is Aitch?

Aitch is 25 years old.

Before he went Down Under, he revealed he was "buzzing" to be going into the jungle and said the I'm A Celeb theme tune alone gets him "gassed".

Where is Aitch from?

He is from Moston, a suburb in Manchester.

In a farewell message on Instagram, Aitch reflected on his hometown. He wrote: "I’ve made songs with most people I grew up listening to, now I’m going on the show I grew up watching. Mam this one’s for you 🫡❤️ bout to go f--k up the jungle the Manchester way 💪 Cinnabit 👊."

How did Aitch become famous?

Aitch went viral in 2018 after he released a freestyle video named "Straight Rhymez". The song gained him national attention, with many record labels making contact with him.

Building on his initial success, Aitch went on to collaborate with renowned artists like Stormzy and Ed Sheeran.

In 2022, he released his debut album Close to Home, which was described as a "love letter" to his hometown. The album quickly achieved great numbers in the charts.

He's recently released his newest album, "4", which is a return to his more classic hip-hop sounds.

Aitch's released his new album "4" earlier this year. Picture: Instagram

Does Aitch have a girlfriend? Who is Aitch's ex-girlfriend?

No, as of November 2025 Aitch does not have a girlfriend.

Aitch's ex-girlfriends include Australian influencer Lola Thompson, and Model Taylor Mullings. He did have brief romance with Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg - although there are a lot of people who think it was all a publicity stunt.

Who is Aitch's little sister?

Aitch has two younger sisters, Hattie and Gracie, who're non-identical twins.

His sister Gracie has Down syndrome. He has publicly spoken about how she is an inspiration to him and he even dedicated his song "My G" to her.

Earlier this year he climbed Kilimanjaro for Down Syndrome Association (DSA) and raised over £160,000.

Aitch and his sister Gracie. Picture: Instagram

What is Aitch's Instagram?

You can find him sharing all parts of his boujee life here @aitch. We're obsessed with his bio: "MANS IN THE JUNGLE !"

