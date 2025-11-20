I'm A Celeb viewers fume over surprising detail in critter-filled challenge

20 November 2025, 15:14

I'm A Celeb have faced backlash over a recent trial
I'm A Celeb have faced backlash over a recent trial. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celebrity viewers are furious over the potential used of artificial intelligence (AI) in a challenge.

This year luxury items like pillows and pictures have been axed from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and instead, the stars have to take on Bushtucker-like challenges for the chance to win a framed photo of their loved ones.

The first of these challenges took place on day three, when Lisa Riley, Jack Osbourne, Shona McGarty and Eddie Kadi all had to work together to match images in dark critter-filled bunkers.

Shona and Jack were in one room facing a wall of framed images while their arms were trapped in bug-filled boxes. They had to describe the images to Lisa and Eddie who had to rake through wads of pictures to find the matching images.

While they succeeded, which made for a heart felt moment as some of their campmates got to receive their chosen photos, viewers of the show believe the images used in the challenge were AI-generated and they aren't happy about it.

Jack and Shona has their arms trapped in boxes filled with bugs
Jack and Shona has their arms trapped in boxes filled with bugs. Picture: ITV

While artificial intelligence is being accepted more widely, for instance the latest Coca Cola ad which was 100% AI-generated, there is a lot of push back against it.

People have argued that the use of AI will put people's jobs at risk, in particular artists who could loose out on jobs to generative AI.

One of the images viewers think was AI on I'm A Celeb was a cobweb filled room with birthday balloons and a cake. Taking to X, one viewer said: "Considering the amount of money that goes into trials, you think they would hire artists rather than using this ai slop."

Another wrote: "I'm a celeb using ai generated photos can we be so serious you have the budget to hire a photographer or artist."

Eddie and Lisa were in a photography dark room
Eddie and Lisa were in a photography dark room. Picture: ITV

The upset has even been shown on TikTok, where one user said: "ITV using AI imagery for I'm A Celeb has sent me over the edge."

Another said: "I'm A Celeb using ai generated images?? couldn't afford artists with their massive budget?"

Until ITV address this, we can't know if AI was used for sure but according to Lad Bible, they declined to comment on the matter.

What do you think? Are you pro-generative AI or against it?

