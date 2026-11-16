I'm A Celebrity's Ade Adepitan: Age, wife, children and disability explained

Ade Adepitan MBE is on I'm A Celeb 2026! Picture: ITV / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Ade Adepitan MBE is on I'm A Celeb 2026! Here's everything you need to know about him from his age to how he got famous.

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Paralympian Ade Adepitan MBE is Down Under for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2026. Joined by the likes of model Leomie Anderson and actress Joanna Page, Ade is swapping home comforts for jungle critters with the chance to be crowned King of the Jungle.

With this being the first time a wheelchair user has ever been in camp, ITV have revealed that the entire camp was revamped to accommodate. Ade started having conversations with production last year and earlier this year he flew out to visit camp to identify areas that would need to be adapted for him.

Pathways have been modified so they’re deeper, parking bays for Ade’s wheelchairs have been created so he can transfer between his crutches and wheelchair, as he would outside of camp. Plus new areas have been installed for resting along the path from camp to the creek.

So, as Ade makes history in the jungle, here's everything you need to know about him.

Ade Adepitan is in the jungle for I'm A Celeb 2026. Picture: Tristan Fewings/BAFTA/Getty

How old is Ade Adepitan?

Born March 27th, 1973, Ade is 53 years old.

Where is Ade Adepitan MBE from?

The I'm A Celeb contestant was born in Nigeria, Lagos. At the age of three, he moved with his family to the United Kingdom, where he grew up in East London.

What disability does Ade Adepitan have?

As a baby, Ade contracted polio which caused damage to his legs that required him to use a wheelchair.

Speaking about how epic it is for him to be on the show, Ade said: "For me, this is a moment in time. Even if I go out in the first week, I will always be remembered as the person in a wheelchair. I am slightly overwhelmed.

"It’s never been done before, and it never crossed my mind I would be the first! It’s the biggest show on TV and this is a huge opportunity."

Ade Adepitan is married to Linda Harrison. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty

How is Ade Adepitan MBE famous and what's his net worth?

Ade has gained recognition for his sporting achievements. After becoming a wheelchair basketball player, he went on to play in the British team for the 2004 Summer Paralympics, where they won bronze.

Off the court, Ade has featured on TV multiple times since he entered the public consciousness, from EastEnders to hosting gigs.

And when he's not playing basketball or appearing on TV, Ade is involved in a range of charities promoting access to sport for disabled people. In 2005 his advocacy led to him being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to disability sport.

His TV career has earned Ade an impressive estimated net worth of £1 million.

Is Ade Adepitan married and who is his wife?

Yes, in August 2018, Ade married singer Linda Harrison (Elle Exxe).

Does Ade Adepitan have children?

Ade has two children with his wife Linda. Their son Bolla was born in January 2021. And their daughter Zayla was born in March 2025.

What is Ade Adepitan's instagram?

You can follow Ade Adepitan here: @adeadepitan

Read more I'm A Celeb news here:

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