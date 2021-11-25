Adam Woodyatt Shocks Fans With ‘Unrecognisable’ Appearance On I’m A Celebrity

25 November 2021, 12:40 | Updated: 25 November 2021, 14:04

Adam Woodyatt left fans in shock when he finally arrived on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

EastEnders’ Ian Beale actor Adam Woodyatt made his first appearance on I’m a Celeb on Wednesday night, days after his addition to the line-up was first reported.

The 53-year-old actor’s arrival at Gwrych Castle left viewers shocked as he showed off a slimmer frame.

Adam arrived with Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson at the end of Wednesday’s episode, so fans will get to see the actors take on their first Bushtucker Trial in Thursday's evening’s show.

Adam Woodyatt entered I'm A Celebrity with Simon Gregson
Adam Woodyatt entered I'm A Celebrity with Simon Gregson. Picture: ITV/Twitter
Adam Woodyatt is already a firm favourite I'm A Celeb contestant
Adam Woodyatt is already a firm favourite I'm A Celeb contestant. Picture: ITV
Adam Woodyatt has lost weight in recent months
Adam Woodyatt has lost weight in recent months. Picture: Getty

Adam has played Ian for 36 years on the BBC One soap and has lost a large amount of weighed in recent months.

“Barely recognised Ian Beale,” one person tweeted.

“Is that really Ian Beale? Been so long since I’ve watched a recent Eastenders clip. Looks like a different person,” commented another.

Simon Gregson also entered the castle
Simon Gregson also entered the castle. Picture: ITV

“Is that Ian Beale? He’s lost soo much weight,” a third wrote.

Adam lost weight after discovering a love for cycling after EastEnders’ co-star Jake Wood introduced him to the sport.

I’m a Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV.

