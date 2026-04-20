I’m A Celebrity's Adam Thomas breaks silence on David Haye feud in emotional statement

I’m A Celebrity's Adam has emotionally addressed how David treated him on show. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

I'm A Celebrity South Africa's Adam Thomas has released a lengthy statement addressing how David Haye treated him on the show.

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Despite a banterous relationship, a line was crossed between I'm A Celebrity... South Africa's David Haye and Adam Thomas after David criticised Adam for refusing to do a trial.

David questioned Adam on why he wasn’t stepping forward when the campmates had to decide who would do the latest trial. Although Adam joked he could win "ten stars", he felt ill and suggested Ashley Roberts should do it instead, as it was her birthday.

David wasn't pleased with his response and told Adam: "Stop whining about dehydration. You ain't done s--- since you've been here."

Although his fellow campmates called him out, David doubled down on his opinion and said he hated "useless guys".

The uncomfortable scene has caused fallout, as not only has Adam released an emotional statement, the show's hosts Ant and Dec have also weighed in on the situation.

The campmates discussed who would do the trial. Picture: ITV

Taking to Instagram, Adam posted a picture of him in bed on the show along with a lengthy statement.

He wrote: "Not going to lie, this picture breaks my heart, as I know on the inside what I was dealing with and truth be told I thought it was all my fault. I now know that’s not the reality…

"My time in I’m a Celebrity South Africa was one of the toughest things I’ve ever been through, physically, mentally, and emotionally."

Adam then shared that living with arthritis in the jungle took a major "toll" on both his body and mental health. He said: "My biggest fight was pretending to put on a brave face and trying to hide the pain! that can be exhausting within itself.

"There were days my body just didn’t want to keep going, but I did."

The actor then reflected on his time on the show. He said: "I wish I spoke up for myself sooner. I wish I stood my ground instead of trying to keep the peace.

"But I’ve learned that being kind doesn’t mean being weak, and sometimes it takes going through tough moments to find your voice."

Although Adam admitted that David "broke" him in the jungle, it seems the pair have since made up after he let go of the "anger" and chose peace instead.

"He broke me in there, he pushed me to my limits, and I’ve told David this and he’s apologised and that’s that! I’ve moved on now, am not one to hold a grudge," he explained.

At the end of the statement, Adam reminded everyone to "be kind" and shared that everyone will face situations that try to break them, but they can actually make you "stronger."

Ant and Dec shared their thoughts on the situation. Picture: ITV

Hosts Ant and Dec also weighed in on the situation during the show’s podcast I’m A Celebrity...Unpacked. Ant said: "It’s not a nice watch, is it? He just, kind of, picks at him and picks at them. And Adam's had a bit of a tough time and he's not coping very well with it."

Dec added: “It’s gone on a bit too long. It's kind of crossed the line from banter. I don’t find it comfortable to watch.”

Twin brother and former Love Island star Scott Thomas reposted it on his Instagram story and shared some supportive words: "It's tough watching my twin bro go through that in there...makes my blood boil!"

He continued: "To see someone's pure heart be tested like that is hard to watch, especially my brothers. But I understand he had to go through his own journey in there and the man he's become during/ since this experience has made me so proud!"

Adam has documented his arthritis journey on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Before the show aired on TV, Adam spoke to Capital about how he managed his arthritis in the jungle. He said: "It was difficult at times. But you know, I'm on these injections at the minute and luckily we were well looked after in there.

"And so I had my injections and yeah, it wasn't too bad, really."

During the interview, Adam also learned he had been named the 'worst campmate' by some of his fellow contestants. He seemed surprised but admitted he slept a lot and was “literally going from bed to bed.”

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