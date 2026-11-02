When does I'm A Celebrity 2026 begin? ITV confirm start date

2 November 2026, 15:05 | Updated: 2 November 2026, 15:24

ITV have now revealed the official start date for I'm A Celeb 2026
ITV have now revealed the official start date for I'm A Celeb 2026. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

When does I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! start in 2026? ITV have now revealed the official start date, here are all the details.

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*In Mariah Carey's voice...* It's timeeeeee!!! We've announced Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard and now ITV have officially revealed when I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is returning to our screens - cozy season is truly here!

Last year saw YouTuber and streamer Angry Ginge crowned King of the Jungle. But with mega celebs like Wayne Rooney and Chloe Burrows already rumoured for this year's lineup, who know's who could be taking the crown this time...

And the start date for the upcoming series is just weeks away... here are all the details.

Angry Ginge won I'm A Celeb 2025
Angry Ginge won I'm A Celeb 2025. Picture: ITV / Shutterstock

When does I'm A Celebrity 2026 start?

ITV have now revealed that I'm A Celeb is returning in 2026 on Monday 16th November at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX & STV Player.

Ant & Dec are of course returning to host the show live every night from Australia, and I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked will also return live on ITV2 & ITVX hosted by Sam Thompson and Kemi Rodgers.

They announced the start date of the new season with a fun video of Kiosk Kev paying homage to the iconic carol singers scene from Love Actually.

The caption read: "A very special Christmas message, courtesy of Kiosk Kev...🕷️🎄I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! returns to ITV this November"

I'm A Celeb returns this November
I'm A Celeb returns this November. Picture: ITV

The show was reportedly set to air on Sunday 15th November but due to ITV now airing UEFA Nations League they had to delay I'm A Celeb's launch by a day.

A source told The Sun: "I’m A Celeb has always benefited from the Sunday night prime-time slot, but this year it’s all change.

"Now that ITV has the rights to the UEFA Nations League, bosses have had to go back to the drawing board. The show will now start on Monday, November 16 at 9pm."

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