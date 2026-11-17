I'm A Celebrity 2026 salaries 'revealed' from Wayne Rooney to Jack Skipper

Salaries for this year's I'm A Celeb cast 'revealed' from highest to lowest paid celeb. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

How much are they paid on I'm A Celebrity 2026? Salaries for this year's I'm A Celeb cast 'revealed' from highest to lowest paid celeb.

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I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2026 is back on our screens and with some huge celebs on the lineup, we all want to know what kind of pay packet they're getting to appear on the show.

With the possibility of being put through some gruesome eating trials and gnarly challenges, it's no wonder the celebs get paid so healthily for their jungle stints.

It's reported that Coleen Rooney and Nigel Farage are the highest paid celebs in the show's history, with a whopping pay packet of £1.5 million each.

So, how much are this year's contestants being paid for I'm A Celebrity?

The cast of I'm A Celeb 2026. Picture: ITV

How much are they paid on I'm A Celebrity 2026?

Their are no official figures released for this year's I'm A Celeb but The Sun have reported that, as expected, Wayne Rooney is the highest paid celebrity this year.

Their source said: "Wayne Rooney is the biggest name in there, and has landed the biggest pay cheque. He’s banked a chunky six figure sum for his time in the jungle – and ITV were happy to pay to get him on board!"

Figures that are circling have been shared by a fan account on X and reported by multiple outlets, including LADBible. Here's a full rundown of the reported figures...

How much is Wayne Rooney being paid for I'm A Celeb? Picture: ITV

Wayne Rooney - £800k

Wayne is reportedly being paid £800k for his I'm A Celeb appearance. These figures aren't confirmed and since his wife reportedly made £1.5 million for her jungle stint it's highly likely this is an incorrect figure.

How much is Ricky Wilson being paid for I'm A Celeb? Picture: ITV

Ricky Wilson - £175k

Kaiser Chief's frontman Ricky is reportedly making £175k for his I'm A Celeb appearance. This would make him the second highest paid celeb this year.

How much is AJ Odudu being paid for I'm A Celeb? Picture: ITV

AJ Odudu, Joanna Page, Leigh Francis - £150k

Big Brother host AJ, Gavin and Stacey star Joanna, and the alleged late arrival Leigh, are all reportedly being paid £150k for their jungle stint.

How much is Ade Adepitan being paid for I'm A Celeb? Picture: ITV

Ade Adepitan, Claire Sweeney, Mariella Frostrop - £100k

Paralympian Ade, soap star Claire and broadcaster Mariella are all reportedly being paid £100k to appear on I'm A Celeb this year.

How much is Sharky being paid for I'm A Celeb? Picture: ITV

Chloe Burrows, Leomie Anderson, Sharky - £75k

Love Island star Chloe, supermodel Leomie and content creator Sharky are reportedly receiving a fee of £75k for their jungle journey.

How much is Jack Skipper being paid for I'm A Celeb? Picture: ITV

Jack Skipper - £50k

Comedian Jack is reportedly being paid the least for his I'm A Celeb appearance, with a pay packet of £50k.

*Note: all these figures are very much speculative and not confirmed by ITV or any participant.

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