I'm A Celebrity 2026 rumoured line-up revealed

I'm A Celebrity 2026 rumoured line-up revealed. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is on the I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 2026 line-up? Here's everything you need to know about the rumoured campmates.

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It's almost that time of year again! I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 2026 is fast approaching, and there's a new group of celebrity campmates rumoured to be joining the show.

It seems like ITV are working harder than ever to create the best lineup possible, a source told The Sun: “ITV go to great lengths to secure the line-up they think will best serve the audience.

"Final decisions will be made closer to November when the cast are due to fly out to Australia.”

With nothing being confirmed just yet, here are the rumoured names that are currently being discussed.

Ant and Dec will welcome a fresh face of celebrities. . Picture: ITV

Ricky Wilson

Kaiser Chiefs singer Ricky Wilson has reportedly signed up to appear on I'm A Celeb 2026. A source told The Sun: “I’m A Celeb bosses have been trying to sign Ricky up for years, but he’s always politely declined.

“Now he’s finally given in. Bosses are overjoyed and think he will be a great addition to the camp.”

Ricky Wilson is rumoured for I'm A Celeb 2026. Picture: Alamy

AJ Odudu

Big Brother host AJ Odudu is reportedly in talks to join I’m A Celeb this year, and has told ITV bosses she is “keen as mustard”.

A source said to The Sun: “Once AJ’s Big Brother working dates were secured, she put herself into the frame for I’m A Celebrity.

“She’s had early conversations about taking part and has made it clear she can absolutely make the dates they need her to. AJ loves the show and would love facing the Bushtucker Trials.”

AJ Odudu is rumoured for I'm A Celeb 2026. Picture: Instagram

Ade Adepitan

Paralympian and presenter, Ade Adepitan, could reportedly be the first wheelchair user to take on I'm A Celeb.

With ITV bosses ready to make camp and trials accessible for him, a source told The Sun: “Ade has been in talks with I’m A Celebrity, who are really keen to make it work.

“Producers are currently looking at ways to adapt the camp to make it work for Ade. They think his infectious ­larger-than-life personality would make him a perfect campmate for the new series.”

Ade Adepitan is rumoured for I'm A Celeb 2026. Picture: Alamy

Nadiya Bychkova

Professional Nadiya Bychkova is in advanced talks for this year’s I’m A Celeb, and has reportedly "always been on the radar" of ITV bosses.

Speaking to The Sun, a source revealed more information: “Nadiya has always been on the radar but has been unable to take part because of her commitment to Strictly. Now she’s a free agent, the offers have been coming in thick and fast.

“She’s had a number of chats about doing the jungle. Bosses are so impressed with her it’s even been suggested she turns down other shows.”

Nadiya Bychkova is rumoured for I'm A Celeb 2026. Picture: Instagram

Su-Elise Nash

When Mis-Teeq were revealed as Barclaycard's Out of The Blue act at Capital's Summertime Ball, the crowd went wild! And now, it appears that we could be seeing more of member Su-Elise Nash, who is reportedly heading into the I’m A Celeb jungle.

A source said to The Sun: “Su was incredibly supportive of ­Sabrina’s jungle experience and now she could get her own shot.

"There have been early talks for her to be considered. The reunion has reminded everyone just how much love there still is for Mis-Teeq.”

Su-Elise Nash is rumoured for I'm A Celeb 2026. Picture: Instagram

Ben Stokes

Having recently retired from international cricket, there's talks that Ben Stokes could be making his mark in the I'm A Celeb jungle.

Ladbrokes head of PR, Alex Apati, suggested the jungle could be his next challenge. He said: "Ben Stokes could soon be swapping cricket for crickets, if the latest odds are anything to go by.”

Ben Stokes is rumoured for I'm A Celeb 2026. Picture: Instagram

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