I'm A Celeb's Angry Ginge in tears as he's crowned King of the jungle

Angry Ginge was left speechless as he was crowned winner of I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Tom Read Wilson, Angry Ginge and Shona McGarty were in the final of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After three weeks of living among rats and leeches, eating eel dinners and taking on gruelling Bushtucker trials, social media star Angry Ginge, soap actress Shona McGarty and Celeb's Go Dating's Tom Read Wilson made it to the final.

First, they had to take on the iconic Celebrity Cyclone, with Aitch who was voted out just before the final, then they were treated to a final night dinner where they could choose any starter, main and dessert.

The three finalists stuffed their faces, after weeks of living off of mostly rice and beans, and waited for one of them to be crowned the winner of the show.

Danny Jones passed over the I'm A Celeb crown to Angry Ginge. Picture: ITV

Who won I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2025?

Youtuber, streamer, and all round social media superstar Angry Ginge won I'm A Celeb 2025!

While he and Aitch were favourite to win for most of the series, some were hesitant whether Ginge would actually take the crown since he isn't a "traditional" celebrity.

However, his wit, can-do attitude, and vulnerability won over the British public and saw him take the title of King of the Jungle from last year's winner Danny Jones.

Shona came in third place, and Tom came second. When Ginge was announced as this year's winner he was left speechless.

Runner-up Tom Read Wilson kisses Angry Ginge as he's announced King of the jungle. Picture: ITV

Eventually he managed to say: "I don’t think I can swear, but I feel amazing. Honestly, a dream come true. I didn’t think I could go all this way never mind win. Thank you to everyone who voted."

Before he had won, he spoke about the experience and said: "It was a lot harder than I thought it’d be. I’d reached out to people before I went in to get some advice, but nobody warned me about what I was about to go through. No one said it was going to be that hard."

KSI celebrated Ginge's I'm A Celeb win. Picture: Instagram

As well as viewers, people in Ginge's community have been elated with the news and congratulated him. KSI, who's part of the UK's biggest YouTube group The Sidemen, took to Instagram stories where he screamed while watching Ginge be crowned winner.

"Honestly, I'm so proud of this guy man. He's so done so well. Bro, enjoy! Get out of there man and enjoy life now. No more suffering," he said.

The boy from Salford.

The Postman.

The Gaffer.

The King of the Jungle.@angryginge13 take a bow lad 👑#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/38tl7SsMxY — Twitch UK & Ireland (@TwitchUKI) December 7, 2025

ginge going from living in a pub a year ago, to winning i’m a celeb a year later!!! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/HLHyZFsD6a — mia (@backtocornelia) December 7, 2025

Love to the council estate boy Angry Ginge, who took a chance on YouTube, took his mother from 3 jobs to keep them afloat, to retirement and a comfortable life. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/p0VjpZiyfn — Darren (@Darren94775262) December 7, 2025

Read more I'm A Celeb news here: