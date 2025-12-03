Who's been voted out of I'm A Celebrity 2025 so far?

On Air Now
The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill 7pm - 10pm
3 December 2025, 17:11 | Updated: 3 December 2025, 17:25
Who left I'm A Celebrity last night? We're keeping track of who's been voted out of I'm A Celeb so you don't have to - here's a complete list.
As we gear up for the all important final of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2025, the public are voting for their favourites. Every night the celeb with the least votes will be axed from the jungle and forced to leave their campmates behind.
Currently the top three favourites to be crowned King of the jungle are rapper Aitch, social media star Angry Ginge and TV personality Jack Osbourne. So if the bookies are to believed these three won't be joining this list any time soon.
Here's a look at everyone who has been voted out of the jungle so far, so that you can keep up with who could be heading into the final.
Alex was the first to be voted out of I'm A Celeb after she failed to get immunity from the vote during the rival battles.
Comedian Eddie was the second contestant to be voted out of the jungle.
Irish TV presenter Vogue was the third celeb to be voted out of I'm A Celeb.
Last night, Kelly became the fourth campmate to be voted out of the jungle.
Bookmark this page to stay updated as and when the celebs leave the jungle!