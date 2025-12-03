Who's been voted out of I'm A Celebrity 2025 so far?

3 December 2025, 17:11 | Updated: 3 December 2025, 17:25

Here's a list of everyone who's left the jungle so far
Here's a list of everyone who's left the jungle so far. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Who left I'm A Celebrity last night? We're keeping track of who's been voted out of I'm A Celeb so you don't have to - here's a complete list.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As we gear up for the all important final of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2025, the public are voting for their favourites. Every night the celeb with the least votes will be axed from the jungle and forced to leave their campmates behind.

Currently the top three favourites to be crowned King of the jungle are rapper Aitch, social media star Angry Ginge and TV personality Jack Osbourne. So if the bookies are to believed these three won't be joining this list any time soon.

Here's a look at everyone who has been voted out of the jungle so far, so that you can keep up with who could be heading into the final.

The I'm A Celebrity 2025 cast
The I'm A Celebrity 2025 cast. Picture: ITV

Who's been voted out of I'm A Celebrity 2025?

Alex Scott

Alex was the first to be voted out of I'm A Celeb after she failed to get immunity from the vote during the rival battles.

Alex Scott MBE was in the jungle!
Alex Scott MBE was in the jungle! Picture: ITV

Eddie Kadi

Comedian Eddie was the second contestant to be voted out of the jungle.

Eddie Kadi is in the jungle!
Eddie Kadi was in the jungle! Picture: ITV

Vogue Williams

Irish TV presenter Vogue was the third celeb to be voted out of I'm A Celeb.

Vogue Williams was on I'm A Celeb
Vogue Williams was on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Kelly Brook

Last night, Kelly became the fourth campmate to be voted out of the jungle.

Kelly Brook was in the jungle!
Kelly Brook was in the jungle! Picture: ITV

Bookmark this page to stay updated as and when the celebs leave the jungle!

