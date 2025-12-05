Who's vegetarian on I'm A Celebrity 2025? Viewers confused after Angry Ginge's kitchen mistake

5 December 2025, 11:39

I'm A Celeb fans are wondering if Aitch is vegetarian
I'm A Celeb fans are wondering if Aitch is vegetarian. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celeb fans were left confused after Aitch told Angry Ginge off for cross-contaminating the camp's food.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It was Angry Ginge's first time in the camp kitchen and, as is on brand for the social media star, it was chaotic.

The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star walked into camp wearing an apron that Aitch said made him look like a midwife. "There's a man handling my foot in here now, yeah, that looks like he's going to deliver a baby," Aitch quipped in The Bush Telegraph.

Armed with the title 'Chef Morgan', Ginge took on a meal of squab and vegetables alongside Shona McGarty. After already loosing half an avocado to the jungle floor, the Mancunian lad made a big kitchen blunder which meant the vegetarians of the camp would go slightly hungry.

Shona made a comment that there were "two veggies" in camp, which has confused viewers as so far we've only seen Lisa Riley address eating vegetarian food.

Aitch was not impressed by Ginge's kitchen blunder
Aitch was not impressed by Ginge's kitchen blunder. Picture: ITV

Is Aitch vegetarian?

When it was revealed that Ginge had caused cross-contamination while serving up dinner on I'm A Celeb, Aitch was the most vocal about it. However, he isn't a veggie, Lisa Riley and Tom Read Wilson are the vegetarians in camp.

As Ginge began serving up dinner on episode 19, Shona said: "You've made a boo boo... we've got two veggies."

Whispering, Ginge responded: "So we have to empty theirs out into fresh containers, but they can't have any avocado... I've f----- that up haven't I?"

He then announced to camp: "So there's been a slight c--- up in the kitchen. I'd like to apologise in advance to the vegetarians. I've put chicken [squb] on your avocado so, because of me, you can't have any avocado. So my apologies."

"Fancy putting chicken on a vegetarian's plate, as a chef. You might as well have just slapped her with a piece of steak right around the cheeks," Aitch responded clearly referencing Lisa.

I'm A Celebrity's Lisa is a vegetarian
I'm A Celebrity's Lisa is a vegetarian. Picture: ITV

Who is vegetarian on I'm A Celebrity 2025?

Emmerdale star Lisa is a vegetarian. Viewers picked up on this when it was mentioned earlier on in the series that she'd be eating tofu every night. Plus when some of the camp were rewarded with an English breakfast she said she was enjoying her "veggie sausages".

There was some confusion around who the second vegetarian campmate they referred to is but, according to BBC One after his appearance on Celebrity Best Home Cook, Tom "mainly cooks vegetarian and vegan food in the week". This means he is more than likely the other person in camp who isn't eating meat.

Read more about I'm A Celeb here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Ruby pictured walking across the bridge in exit and sat next to Angry Ginge in the jungle.

I'm A Celeb's Ruby Wax exposes Angry Ginge's worst habit

Here's who's favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2025

Who's favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2025? Latest odds revealed

Here's the Tv schedule for I'm A Celeb 2025

How long is I'm A Celebrity on tonight? 2025 schedule revealed

Here's a list of everyone who's left the jungle so far

Who's been voted out of I'm A Celebrity 2025 so far?

Martin's I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured smiling with his wife Shirlie.

Who is Martin Kemp's wife? Inside his and Shirlie Holliman's nearly 40-year marriage

I'm A Celebrity's Angry Ginge had a 'normal job' before he found fame online

I'm A Celeb's Ginge's surprising job before fame has been revealed

Hot On Capital

Do Scott and Kip end up together in Heated Rivalry? Here's what happens in the books

Do Scott and Kip end up together in Heated Rivalry? Here's what happens in the books

Heated Rivalry actor Robbie G.K. age, height, past roles, where he's from and more

Heated Rivalry actor Robbie G.K.'s age, height, past roles, where he's from and more

Heated Rivalry's actor François Arnaud's age, height, past roles, where he's from and more

Heated Rivalry actor François Arnaud's age, height, past roles, where he's from and more

Will Demi Lovato be in Camp Rock 3? Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Will Demi Lovato be in Camp Rock 3? Release date, cast, plot and trailer

Wicked: For Good fans figure out what Glinda's spell means at the end of the movie

Wicked: For Good fans figure out what Glinda's spell means at the end of the movie

Noah Schnapp says he'd still be in the closet if he didn't play Will in Stranger Things

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp says he'd still be closeted if Will wasn't gay in the show

How to watch Heated Rivalry online in the US, UK and around the world

How to watch Heated Rivalry online in the US, UK and around the world

Martin's I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured smiling in doomsville camp.

I'm A Celeb's Martin Kemp's 'lack of screen time' explained by axed campmate

Heated Rivalry actor Connor Storrie's age, height, past roles, where he's from and more

Heated Rivalry actor Connor Storrie's age, height, past roles, where he's from and more

Stranger Things 5 theory explains how Eleven, Will and Kali will defeat Vecna together

Stranger Things 5 theory explains how Eleven, Will and Kali will defeat Vecna

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey explains "crazy" Fiyero audition tape

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey's hilarious Fiyero audition tape goes viral

Ruby's I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured leaving the jungle.

I'm A Celebrity fans "seething" at Ruby Wax's shock elimination

Here's what time Heated Rivalry episode 3 comes out

Here's what time Heated Rivalry episode 3 comes out

Ant and Dec promo image and I'm A Celeb 2024 winner Danny Jones pictured celebrating.

When does I'm A Celeb 2025 finish? ITV confirm final date

All the ways to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 from home

How to watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2025

Events

Jack's I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured pin the jungle.

I'm A Celeb's Jack Osbourne's opens up about his invisible health battle

Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie get NSFW matching tattoo

Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie get NSFW matching tattoo

Wicked: For Good fans uncover mind-blowing Glinda easter egg at the start of the film

Wicked: For Good fans uncover mind-blowing Glinda easter egg at the start of the film

Keye and Davide pictured smiling on their wedding day and Davide on a podcast.

MAFS UK’s Davide breaks silence on reason for shocking split with Keye

Stanger Things creators explain why they changed how Vecna looks in season 5

Stanger Things creators explain why Vecna has a snatched waist in season 5

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Here's how to listen to WSQK radio 'The Squawk' on Global Player in the UK and the US

How to listen to Stranger Things' The Squawk radio station on Global Player

Kelly Brook in her I'm A Celeb exit interview and Kelly Brook will milk bottles

I'm A Celeb fans lose it over Kelly Brook's iconic exit confession

Vogue's I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured on the bride leaving the jungle.

I'm A Celeb's Vogue Williams blames her early elimination on shocking rule

Heated Rivalry boss shuts down speculation around Connor Storie and Hudson Williams' sexualities

Heated Rivalry boss shuts down speculation around Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams' sexualities
Heated Rivalry cast reveal how they filmed Shane and Ilya's viral sex scenes

Heated Rivalry cast reveal how they filmed Shane and Ilya's viral sex scenes

Stranger Things 5 finale runtime revealed

Stranger Things 5 finale episode runtime confirmed