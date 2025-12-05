Who's vegetarian on I'm A Celebrity 2025? Viewers confused after Angry Ginge's kitchen mistake

I'm A Celeb fans are wondering if Aitch is vegetarian. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celeb fans were left confused after Aitch told Angry Ginge off for cross-contaminating the camp's food.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It was Angry Ginge's first time in the camp kitchen and, as is on brand for the social media star, it was chaotic.

The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star walked into camp wearing an apron that Aitch said made him look like a midwife. "There's a man handling my foot in here now, yeah, that looks like he's going to deliver a baby," Aitch quipped in The Bush Telegraph.

Armed with the title 'Chef Morgan', Ginge took on a meal of squab and vegetables alongside Shona McGarty. After already loosing half an avocado to the jungle floor, the Mancunian lad made a big kitchen blunder which meant the vegetarians of the camp would go slightly hungry.

Shona made a comment that there were "two veggies" in camp, which has confused viewers as so far we've only seen Lisa Riley address eating vegetarian food.

Aitch was not impressed by Ginge's kitchen blunder. Picture: ITV

Is Aitch vegetarian?

When it was revealed that Ginge had caused cross-contamination while serving up dinner on I'm A Celeb, Aitch was the most vocal about it. However, he isn't a veggie, Lisa Riley and Tom Read Wilson are the vegetarians in camp.

As Ginge began serving up dinner on episode 19, Shona said: "You've made a boo boo... we've got two veggies."

Whispering, Ginge responded: "So we have to empty theirs out into fresh containers, but they can't have any avocado... I've f----- that up haven't I?"

He then announced to camp: "So there's been a slight c--- up in the kitchen. I'd like to apologise in advance to the vegetarians. I've put chicken [squb] on your avocado so, because of me, you can't have any avocado. So my apologies."

"Fancy putting chicken on a vegetarian's plate, as a chef. You might as well have just slapped her with a piece of steak right around the cheeks," Aitch responded clearly referencing Lisa.

I'm A Celebrity's Lisa is a vegetarian. Picture: ITV

Who is vegetarian on I'm A Celebrity 2025?

Emmerdale star Lisa is a vegetarian. Viewers picked up on this when it was mentioned earlier on in the series that she'd be eating tofu every night. Plus when some of the camp were rewarded with an English breakfast she said she was enjoying her "veggie sausages".

There was some confusion around who the second vegetarian campmate they referred to is but, according to BBC One after his appearance on Celebrity Best Home Cook, Tom "mainly cooks vegetarian and vegan food in the week". This means he is more than likely the other person in camp who isn't eating meat.

Read more about I'm A Celeb here: