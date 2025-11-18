I’m A Celebrity 2025 stars' net worths revealed from Angry Ginge to Jack Osbourne

18 November 2025, 21:00

I'm A Celeb 2025 cast and Angry Ginge looking shocked.
I'm A Celeb 2025 net worths have been revealed. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Which I'm A Celebrity star has the highest net worth? Here's a break down of all the reported net worths of the campmates for 2025.

This year, the I'm A Celeb jungle has welcomed 10 campmates, each boasting varying levels of fame - from award-winning rapper Aitch to TV legend Ruby Wax and soap actress Lisa Riley.

As the campmates settle into jungle life, we've already discovered how much each celeb is being paid for their time Down Under. Now, we're taking a look at their predicted net worth's.

So here’s the full rundown of the net worth's of this year’s I'm A Celeb cast...

Angry Ginge pictured at Man United stadium.
What is Angry Ginge's net worth? Picture: Instagram

What is Angry Ginge's net worth?

The social media star started his career only 5 years ago, live streaming on Twitch. Angry Ginge quickly gained a massive following after his emotional reactions to football and video games went viral.

According to The Mirror, he's predicted to have made an impressive net worth between £804,000 and £1.1 million.

Eddie Kadi's pictured posing.
What is Eddie Kadi's net worth? Picture: Instagram

What is Eddie Kadi's net worth?

The comedian's Strictly Come Dancing stint and Netflix special are said to have increased Eddie's net worth by £100,000, bringing his reported net worth total to £1.2 million.

Alex Scott pictured in a burgundy dress.
What is Alex Scott's net worth? Picture: Instagram

What is Alex Scott's net worth?

Alex retired from football in 2017 and went on to pursue a career in broadcasting - so far, it's been a massive success. She is reported to be one of the highest paid football presenters, with a reported net worth of £2 million.

Martin Kemp pictured at a movie red carpe.
What is Martin Kemp's net worth? Picture: Alamy

What is Martin Kemps's net worth?

From playing bass in Spandau Ballet to acting in Eastenders as Steve Owen, Martin has a very successful career spanning many decades. As a result of his hard work over the years, he is said to have a reported net worth of around £2 million.

Ruby Wax's pictured smiling at the beach.
What is Ruby Wax's net worth? Picture: Instagram

What is Ruby Wax's net worth?

The TV legend has had a renowned career as an actress, interviewer, and comedian. Many years ago, Ruby put her TV career on hold after a period of depression and went on to became a mental health advocate.

The best-selling author and speaker has a reported net worth of £3.5 million.

Aitch's pictured posing in a car.
What is Aitch's net worth? Picture: Instagram

What is Aitch's net worth?

Since going viral in 2017, the award-winning rapper has enjoyed great success, with a reported net worth of £3.5 million.

So far, Aitch has collaborated with renowned artists like Stormzy and Ed Sheeran.

Lisa Riley posing in a selfie.
What is Lisa Riley's net worth? Picture: Instagram

What is Lisa Riley's net worth?

The actress has spent the majority of her acting career in the Yorkshire Dales, playing Mandy Dingle on Emmerdale. Lisa has a reported net worth of £4 million.

Shona Mcgarty pictured at a red carpet.
What is Shona Mcgarty's net worth? Picture: Alamy

What is Shona McGarty's net worth?

Best known for her role as Whitney Dean for 16 years in beloved soap opera Eastenders, Shona has a reported net worth of £5.5 million.

Kelly Brook's pictured at a red carpet event.
What is Kelly Brook's net worth? Picture: Alamy

What is Kelly Brook's net worth?

From modelling for world-renowned brands like Vogue and Giorgio Armani to being a radio host at Heart, the star has worn many different hats over the years. Kelly's reported net worth comes in at an impressive £7.5 million.

Jack Osbourne's pictured at a red carpet event.
What is Jack Osbourne's net worth? Picture: Alamy

What is Jack Osbourne's net worth?

In 2005, Jack's life was launched into the public eye with his reality debut on The Osbournes. The show followed the domestic life of his dad, the late Ozzy Osbourne, and his family.

After the show finished, the TV star went on to collaborate with his family on many other shows, which gave him a reported net worth of £11 million.

