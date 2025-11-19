I'm A Celeb's late arrivals for 2025 revealed

Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson have addressed their late arrival to I'm A Celeb 2025. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson's late arrival to I'm A Celeb 2025 has been leaked by the tabloids! Here's what they've said.

Last year, the iconic duo Reverend Richard Coles and Maura Higgins were the late arrivals to the I'm A Celebrity camp. They were tasked to fool their co-stars into thinking they were living with no means while they were actually living it up in a luxury camp.

This year, it's been reported that Irish TV presenter Vogue Williams and Celeb's Go Dating's Tom Read Wilson are the late arrivals set to join the star-studded line up, including the likes of Angry Ginge, Ruby Wax and Martin Kemp, who are already taking on the Australian jungle.

Vogue and Tom's arrival challenge is yet to be revealed, but Vogue has already told the tabloids she's ready to bring a 'Traitors-style' mischief to camp!

Vogue Williams is set for I'm A Celeb. Picture: Getty

Vogue told the tabloids: "I wouldn’t mind causing a bit of mischief. A bit like Traitors vibes, 100 per cent. A bit of fun in camp. I don’t want to annoy anyone, but I think I’m very much willing to go along with the game."

The mum-of-three has also revealed she's be preparing for those all sexy jungle shower scenes. "I have been looking for more padded bikinis, to be fair, because I don’t have any boobs," she said.

The star revealed: "We’re not allowed to bring that many sets in. We’re allowed to bring four, which is kind of easy to narrow down really. Then two pairs of knicks, and that’s it. That’s all you go in with."

Tom Read Wilson is set for I'm A Celeb. Picture: Getty

While Vogue seems very prepared for her jungle journey, Tom has revealed he's so nervous that he had a "little bit of a wobble" a few days ago.

Talking to the Daily Mail, he revealed: "It's funny because I got into a car the other day, and I had a little bit of a wobble.

"And without telling the driver anything, I said, 'Well, I'm just about to do this thing that's rather challenging and I don't know if I'm very well-equipped.'

"I've got a lot of small people in my life. I've got five Godkids and three nephews, all of whom I speak to multiple times a week and see multiple times a month. So that is going to be a real wrench. I think that's why I had a wobble."

I'm A Celebrity 2025 line up revealed. Picture: ITV

Tom then revealed the "perfect" advice his driver Abdi told him: "Abdi said, 'Look at that enormous tree outside the car. If I told you to climb that tree, you'd be very daunted'. But he said, 'once you'd started, you'd find a little groove to put your foot in. You'd find a branch that would bear your weight.

"'Before you knew it, piecemeal, you'd be in the canopy and you wouldn't know how you got there.'"

He added: "I was so, so delighted because it just suddenly put everything in perspective. So I think I've got the same fear, but he really contextualised it for me."

