I'm A Celeb's late arrivals for 2025 revealed

19 November 2025, 10:52 | Updated: 19 November 2025, 11:03

Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson have addressed their late arrival to I'm A Celeb 2025
Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson have addressed their late arrival to I'm A Celeb 2025. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson's late arrival to I'm A Celeb 2025 has been leaked by the tabloids! Here's what they've said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Last year, the iconic duo Reverend Richard Coles and Maura Higgins were the late arrivals to the I'm A Celebrity camp. They were tasked to fool their co-stars into thinking they were living with no means while they were actually living it up in a luxury camp.

This year, it's been reported that Irish TV presenter Vogue Williams and Celeb's Go Dating's Tom Read Wilson are the late arrivals set to join the star-studded line up, including the likes of Angry Ginge, Ruby Wax and Martin Kemp, who are already taking on the Australian jungle.

Vogue and Tom's arrival challenge is yet to be revealed, but Vogue has already told the tabloids she's ready to bring a 'Traitors-style' mischief to camp!

Vogue Williams is set for I'm A Celeb
Vogue Williams is set for I'm A Celeb. Picture: Getty

Vogue told the tabloids: "I wouldn’t mind causing a bit of mischief. A bit like Traitors vibes, 100 per cent. A bit of fun in camp. I don’t want to annoy anyone, but I think I’m very much willing to go along with the game."

The mum-of-three has also revealed she's be preparing for those all sexy jungle shower scenes. "I have been looking for more padded bikinis, to be fair, because I don’t have any boobs," she said.

The star revealed: "We’re not allowed to bring that many sets in. We’re allowed to bring four, which is kind of easy to narrow down really. Then two pairs of knicks, and that’s it. That’s all you go in with."

Tom Read Wilson is set for I'm A Celeb
Tom Read Wilson is set for I'm A Celeb. Picture: Getty

While Vogue seems very prepared for her jungle journey, Tom has revealed he's so nervous that he had a "little bit of a wobble" a few days ago.

Talking to the Daily Mail, he revealed: "It's funny because I got into a car the other day, and I had a little bit of a wobble.

"And without telling the driver anything, I said, 'Well, I'm just about to do this thing that's rather challenging and I don't know if I'm very well-equipped.'

"I've got a lot of small people in my life. I've got five Godkids and three nephews, all of whom I speak to multiple times a week and see multiple times a month. So that is going to be a real wrench. I think that's why I had a wobble."

I'm A Celebrity 2025 line up revealed
I'm A Celebrity 2025 line up revealed. Picture: ITV

Tom then revealed the "perfect" advice his driver Abdi told him: "Abdi said, 'Look at that enormous tree outside the car. If I told you to climb that tree, you'd be very daunted'. But he said, 'once you'd started, you'd find a little groove to put your foot in. You'd find a branch that would bear your weight.

"'Before you knew it, piecemeal, you'd be in the canopy and you wouldn't know how you got there.'"

He added: "I was so, so delighted because it just suddenly put everything in perspective. So I think I've got the same fear, but he really contextualised it for me."

Read more about I'm A Celeb here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

I'm A Celeb 2025 cast and Angry Ginge looking shocked.

I’m A Celebrity 2025 stars' net worths revealed from Angry Ginge to Jack Osbourne

Ruby Wax before and after cosmetic surgery

I'm A Celebrity's Ruby Wax opens up about cosmetic surgery she's had

Kelly Brook in 2025 and Kelly Brook in 1999

Every film I'm A Celeb's Kelly Brook has been in

Aitch I'm A Celeb promo image and posing for a selfie.

Who is Aitch? I'm A Celeb 2025 contestant's age, sister and if he has a girlfriend revealed
I'm A Celeb's Aitch's 'secret girlfriend' revealed

Does Aitch have a girlfriend? His 'secret' partner revealed

Eddie Kadi is taking on the jungle critters on I'm A Celebrity 2025

I'm A Celebrity Eddie Kadi's age, how he got famous and family life

Hot On Capital

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo explains why she "hates" the holding space meme

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo explains why she hates the "holding space" meme

NERIAH | I always eat a cup of noodles when I have a show | My Life In 20

NERIAH | I always eat a cup of noodles when I have a show | My Life In 20

Live-action Moana criticised for changing Moana’s hair in new trailer

Live-action Moana criticised for changing Moana’s hair in new trailer

Samie Elishi [left] Harrison and Lauren in Love Island [right]

Love Island's Harrison 'dating' another Islander two weeks after Lauren split

Love Island

Married at First Sight Steven and Nelly

MAFS UK's Steven reveals he put himself in therapy after the show

Every Surprise Cover Sabrina Carpenter Sings On The Short n' Sweet Tour

Every surprise song Sabrina Carpenter sings on the Short n' Sweet Tour

Leah has spoken out about her relationship with ex-wife Leigh.

MAFS UK’s Leah calls ex-wife Leigh ‘tasteless’ after dramatic split

Reiss and Leisha pictured at final vows and Reiss and Leisha posing together.

MAFS Reiss admits he started dating TOWIE star again shortly after Leisha split

Meghan Trainor defends weight loss after 'All About That Bass' lyric change controversy

Meghan Trainor defends weight loss after 'All About That Bass' lyric change controversy

Keye and Davide pictured at the reunion and Keye posing.

MAFS UK’s Keye confirms split after Davide found his dating profile

Does Lucas die in Stranger Things 5? Here's what Caleb McLaughlin has said

Does Lucas die in Stranger Things 5? Here's what Caleb McLaughlin has said

Rebecca and Bailey pictured at final vows and a glamorous photo.

MAFS UK’s Rebecca confirms split with savage swipe at Bailey

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Leah's MAFS promo image and pictured with new girlfriend Maz Pacheco.

MAFS UK’s Leah confirms relationship with footballer after Leigh split

Angry Ginge eats camel toe on I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb's Angry Ginge gags over camel toe in first trial of the series

A screenshot from an Angry Ginge YouTube video and celebrating at the Sidemen charity match.

What is Angry Ginge's real name? I'm A Celeb contestant's alias explained

Aitch at Pride Of Britain awards and pictured posing in a Man United top.

What is Aitch's real name? I'm A Celeb contestant's alias explained

Angry Ginge's I'm A Celeb promo image and a smiling selfie at Man City football stadium.

Who is Angry Ginge? I'm A Celeb 2025 contestant's age and why he's famous revealed

Jack Osbourne I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured on a red carpet.

Who is Jack Osbourne? I'm A Celeb 2025 contestant's age, dad, wife and health battle revealed
Shona McGarty's promo image and a selfie from Instagram.

Who is I'm A Celeb's Shona McGarty? Age, fiancé, acting career and more

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Ruby Wax's I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured smiling.

Who is Ruby Wax? I'm A Celeb 2025 contestant's age, husband, children and career revealed

Alex Scott I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured at a red carpet.

Who is Alex Scott? I’m A Celeb 2025 contestant's age, girlfriend and football career revealed
Lisa Riley has swapped the Yorkshire Dales for I'm A Celebrity in 2025

I'm A Celebrity's Lisa Riley's age, TV shows, partner and more revealed

Steven holding his phone and Nelly at a commitment ceremony printed screenshots of Steven's dating profile.

MAFS UK'S Steven makes shocking dating app confession during explosive final reunion

Glen Powell wants to make Set It Up 2 with Zoey Deutch

Glen Powell wants to make Set It Up 2 with Zoey Deutch

How does Maxton Hall season 2 end? Save You book summary

How does Maxton Hall season 2 end? A full Save You book summary