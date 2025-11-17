I'm A Celeb's Angry Ginge gags over camel toe in first trial of the series

17 November 2025, 11:28 | Updated: 17 November 2025, 12:06

Angry Ginge eats camel toe on I'm A Celeb
Angry Ginge eats camel toe on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Sneak peak at I'm A Celebrity's first Bushtucker trial of the series sees Angry Ginge gag over a camel toe.

I'm A Celebrity's Bushtucker trials are back with a vengeance and the first of the series is an eating trial.

Campmates Ruby Wax and Angry Ginge have been thrown into the deep end as they take on 'The Divey' in tonight's episode (November 17th).

We hate to say we told you so, but after Angry Ginge revealed to Capital Breakfast last week that he wanted to avoid putting things in his mouth, we knew he'd be voted to do just that.

I'm A Celeb's Angry Ginge is given a 'cockroach infused' camel toe
Angry Ginge is given a 'cockroach infused' camel toe. Picture: ITV

"I don't want to put anything in my mouth that I don't feel comfortable putting in my mouth," he told Jordan North and Chris Stark. He added: "Yeah the eating trials and the drinking trials I'm not going to be a fan of."

Well now we can reveal that Angry Ginge will be challenged with eating a camel toe tonight. Here's a first look...

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! TX2

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! TX2

00:00:52

Sat at the head of a banquet table, Ginge is presented with a camel toe dish that has been infused with cockroach smoke.

When he sees just how much he's got to consume he screams out: "Nooo!"

Being an encouraging teammate, Ruby tells Ginge to imagine it's "cheesecake". But will he manage it and bring home the stars for camp?

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! airs every night at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

Read more about I'm A Celeb here:

Angry Ginge gets crucial ‘I’m A Celeb’ tips from a former Campmate!

