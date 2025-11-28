Who's favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2025? Latest odds revealed

Here's who's favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2025. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's who's favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2025.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's nearly been two weeks of I'm A Celebrity... Get me Out of Here! 2025 and with the show only running for three, the conversation of who might be crowned King or Queen of the jungle has begun.

Rapper Aitch and social media star Angry Ginge have been a fan-favourite duo since day one and that has been reflected in the betting odds with the number one favourite to win often flitting between the two.

Other favourites of the series include Celebs Go Dating's Tom Read Wilson, Emmerdale's Lisa Riley and mental health advocate Ruby Wax.

On Friday 28th November, the first campmate will be eliminated from the show. So, here's who's favourite to win and who the bookies believe is the most likely to voted out first.

Read more: Who was Shona McGarty engaged to? Her ex-fiancé revealed after emotional I'm A Celeb admission

The I'm A Celebrity 2025 cast. Picture: ITV

Who's favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2025?

According to Oddschecker, here are the top four favourite to win and their betting odds:

Angry Ginge 11/10

Aitch 11/4

Lisa Riley 9/1

Tom Read Wilson 10/1

In the first elimination of the series, Aitch, Alex Scott, Angry Ginge, Jack Osbourne, Kelly Brook, Martin Kemp and Ruby Wax are all up for the vote and the star with the fewest votes will be going home.

According to the bookies, Sportswoman Alex is favourite to leave the jungle first.

In 2024, McFly's Danny Jones was the bookies favourite to win throughout and he was crowned the winner of the series.

Coleen Rooney and Reverend Richard Coles, who came second and third, had also been consistently in the top three of favourites to win throughout the series.

Read more about I'm A Celeb here: