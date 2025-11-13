I'm A Celeb 2025 campmates made to "fight more" as bosses make game show "tougher"

13 November 2025, 16:23

I'm A Celeb 2024 star Tulisa [left], Ant and Dec [right]
I'm A Celeb bosses are hoping new elements will cause 'more fights' in this year's show. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

ITV bosses have promised this year of I'm A Celebrity is going to be "tougher" than it's ever been.

The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2025 campmates are in for a treat as ITV bosses have said they want to keep the celebs "on their toes" this year.

This starts with 'luxury items' - such as pillows, family photos, or their favourite seasonings - being axed. Instead the celebrities will only be able to earn a framed picture of someone of their choice if they win it during a challenge.

But it doesn't stop there, after a harmonious camp in 2024, TV execs want the drama and have specifically said they want the cast to "fight more".

Ant and Dec are hosting I'm A Celeb 2025
Ant and Dec are hosting I'm A Celeb 2025. Picture: ITV

Executive producer Olly Nash, told the Daily Mail that they want to 'drive home' the fact that it is a "gruelling show".

He said: "It’s a tough and gruelling show, and there’s nothing wrong with driving that home. We need to see more celebrities earning their keep, that's the most important thing.

"We have more celebrities taking part in the trials than we ever have before, so it's more of a competition. Last year, we had a great positive happy cast that all joined together and had a happy time.

"This year they are going to have to fight more, earn more and play a bigger part in camp. No longer can they be just sitting on the beds in the back, they are going to have to step up to the challenge and face the music."

He added: "And there are a few celebrities in this year's camp that are sure to get niggled if they're hangry or sleep deprived."

I'm A Celebrity 2025 line up revealed
I'm A Celebrity 2025 line up revealed. Picture: ITV

The exec producer added that the camp is full of more snakes than he's ever seen on the show before!

"I have seen more snakes in this build phase then I ever have done before, huge great pythons almost as long as this log," he said. 

"I have seen loads of snakes, six or seven out just in the last two weeks and that's when there have been people here, which is rare because usually they scatter when people are building the camp."

Let's hope none of this year's cast are afraid of snakes...

ITV bosses have also changed a rule for Bushtucker Trials this year, after complaints that too many people had been voted to do trials multiple times in a row.

The new rule means that viewers can't vote for the same celeb to do more than two trails back-to-back. So if someone has just done two trials in a row, viewers will be unable to vote for that person for a third consecutive day, but then the system will be "reset", allowing that person to be voted for again.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! starts this Sunday at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, onGlobal Player.

