I’m A Celeb Fans Claim Editing 'Made James Haskell & Ian Wright Look Bad' As Roman Kemp And Jacqueline Jossa Sob Over Their Exit

Ian Wright and James Haskell’s jungle departures left their co-stars upset.

The final of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is fast approaching on Sunday 8 December, meaning a different celebrity has been leaving the camp everyday this week.

James Haskell and Ian Wright were the latest stars to lose their place in the camp, after a number of conflicts with some of their campmates led to them being voted out.

But after seeing how upset the celebs were following the TV stars’ exit from the show, viewers have been left pondering over how the show is edited.

Former footballer Ian and ex England rugby star James were accused by viewers of bullying comedian Andrew Maxwell, despite Andrew insisting there was no “personal animosity” between him and the sports stars.

Roman Kemp was upset over James Haskell's jungle exit. Picture: ITV

Andrew told Ant and Dec after being greeted by the TV hosts: “I love the man. We are really similar. Everybody’s a family man or family woman but I think both of us are on the same level, and got on the same rhythm of being down and missing our families at the exact same time.”

However, when James departed the jungle, Roman Kemp and Jacqueline Jossa were left in tears, leaving fans to question how he and Ian were portrayed.

“Wonder why #ImACeleb decided James would be the fall guy this series re editing, if he really is such a nice person according to camp mates. #ExtraCamp,” one person tweeted.

Another agreed: “I think this truly shows how the editing of the show can make people look bad! I hated James In there, but this just proves how wrong I was. @jameshaskell you clearly helped your camp mates #imaceleb.”

Jacqueline Jossa was devastated over James Haskell's exit from I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Seems editing maybe made James look worse than he was. I guess we're only seeing a small portion of the day. The other camp mates seemed genuinely upset he was voted off #ImACeleb — Emma Forbes (@emmathelass) December 4, 2019

I think there's editing but also James probably someone you can only see from outside how bad he is, otherwise he seems like a good person and worms his way in. #ImACeleb — Andrew Hill (@WasoAndy) December 4, 2019

Well done Ian.......sorry you’ve been voted out 🙁 some very strange editing I think 🤔❤️ — Jayne Masterton (@JayneMasterton) December 5, 2019

mad how the campmates all love James but viewers hate him - the power of editing, or is it harder to spot his negative traits close up? 🤔 #ImACeleb — Millie (@millie_wk) December 4, 2019

“I actually take it back what I said about James, maybe he was a decent bloke in there 23 hrs a day it must of been Itv and their clever editing which can actually prove quite dangerous…..” Wrote a third.

A fourth added: “It’s been interesting to see the campmates comments about James and Ian which makes me think the editing is very biased. We judge people on what we are fed and I hope the fallout doesn’t prove too negative for them.”

After James left the camp, EastEnders actress Jacqueline sobbed he was like her “big brother” throughout the show.

Jacqueline said: "He was definitely one of my favourite people in here, I felt like I had a big brother in here, it was so nice."

As they waved him off Caitlyn Jenner said: "This game sucks."

I'm A Celeb continues every night at 9pm on ITV.

