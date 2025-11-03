I’m A Celebrity 2025 line up 'revealed' before stars head into jungle

I'm A Celeb 2025 rumoured line-up. Picture: Alamy & Instagram

Who's in the 2025 line up of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here? Here are the famous names set for the newest season.

From soap stars to an award-winning rapper, here's all the reports on who will join I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! as it returns for its 25th season.

It's not long until I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! is back on our TV screens with iconic duo Ant and Dec helping guide the celebs through gruelling challenges.

As the show celebrates its 25th season, the rumoured lineup for this year's I'm A Celeb seems to be bigger and better than ever with some of the most talked-about names in the mix. From an 80s pop heartthrob to social media stars, there's a campmate for everyone in the family to obsess over.

So let's meet the reportedly 'confirmed' stars who are soon to be heading down under to the jungle...

Martin Kemp

The 80s pop heartthrob Martin Kemp is reportedly in 'advanced talks' with ITV to head into the jungle next month.

An insider source told tabloids: Martin is a household name having been top of the hit parade with Spandau Ballet in the 80s and then in EastEnders in the early 2000s – he’s a great signing and everyone is very excited at the prospect of getting him Down Under.”

Martin Kemp's son Roman joined the show in 2019 and came third. Picture: Alamy

Eddie Kadi

Comedian Eddie Kadi has reportedly signed up for the show and is preparing to jet down under later this month.

A source said: “Eddie is hilarious and will provide some much needed comic relief to campmates in the jungle. He’s very quick-witted and the show will hopefully help land him lots of new fans.”

Eddie is reportedly preparing to jet down under later this month. . Picture: Instagram

Kelly Brook

Despite claiming for years she’d never go on the show, model and TV star Kelly Brook is allegedly joining I'm A Celeb.

A source told tabloids: “Show bosses have been after Kelly as a campmate for years and think she could possibly be their sexiest contestant ever."

“She’s glamorous, witty and a familiar face to ITV audiences, having appeared as a panellist for Loose Women and other shows. She’s guaranteed to make perfect TV viewing.”

In 2018 Kelly Brook insisted she'd 'never take part in the series'. Picture: Alamy

Alex Scott

Former England footballer turned TV presenter Alex Scott has reportedly been eyed up to join the show in the hopes the public will see a 'different side to her'.

A source said: “Alex loves pushing herself out of her comfort zone and where better to do it than the jungle? The public know her as a sportswoman and a serious broadcaster so she thinks she can show people a side to her that they’ve never seen before."

“Alex is game for anything and is a tough cookie so she’s ready for anything that gets thrown at her — literally.”

Alex Scott wants the public to see a 'different side to her'. Picture: Alamy

Jack Osbourne

Following the recent passing of his dad, rock singer Ozzy Osbourne, this summer, his son Jack Osbourne allegedly has ‘full support of family’ to join the ITV show.

A TV insider said: “He is believed to be going into the jungle with the full support of his mother and his sister Kelly. Jack is very likely to discuss Ozzy, which will be an incredibly moving moment for the campmates and for viewers and Ozzy’s fans."

"I’m A Celeb bosses are thrilled to have bagged Jack. He’s been a star in his own right since shooting to fame on The Osbournes 23 years ago.”

Jack Osbourne reportedly has ‘full support of family’. Picture: Alamy

Vogue Williams

Model and TV presenter Vogue Williams will be bringing the glam to the jungle as she's reportedly being lined up to join the show - a decade after husband Spencer Matthews was kicked off the show.

A TV insider said: “Vogue would be one of the most glam signings I’m A Celeb has landed in years and they are thrilled. The star is massively on the rise and this would be one of her biggest gigs yet.“

"She is really fun and gets on with everyone, so bosses reckon she will be a hit with viewers. It will be a hard decision to go on the show, because it will mean so much time away from her kids, but she wants to fight her fears and go for it."

“Spencer is a massive thrill-seeker and is always off on an adventure, but now it is Vogue’s her turn to have one.”

Her husband was removed from the camp after three days because he was secretly taking steroids and didn't tell the producers beforehand.

Vogue Williams allegedly wants to "fight her fears and go for it.". Picture: Instagram

Ruby Wax

American comedy legend Ruby Wax is reportedly in advanced talks to fly out to Australia for I’m A Celeb. A source said: “Ruby’s a proper TV legend and adds real gravitas to this year’s line-up.“

"She’s interviewed some of the biggest stars in the world so will have no problem getting to know her fellow campmates. It will make great TV for viewers.”

Ruby Wax is believed to make "great TV for viewers". Picture: Alamy

Aitch

Award-winning rapper Aitch is allegedly set to join this year's I’m A Celeb. The 25-year-old would be the first rapper on the show since Tinchy Stryder 11 years ago.

The surprising move comes as ITV bosses hope to appeal to a younger audience, with Aitch having an impressive six million followers on social media.

A TV insider said: “Aitch has a massive following among teenagers and 20-somethings and bosses will be hoping he’ll bring a new generation of fans.

“He’ll make for great viewing as he has a plethora of stories from his time in the music industry. He’s also known for having a sharp wit which will keep his campmates and viewers entertained."

They added: “Producers want a broad appeal for audiences at home, and he forms part of the bid to have celebrities of all ages taking part.”

ITV bosses believe Aitch will draw in a younger audience. Picture: Alamy

Nick Ferrari

Political pundit and radio presenter Nick Ferrari is reportedly in discussions to join I'm A Celeb this year. A source said: “Jungle bosses think Nick would be a brilliant addition this year. Discussions are very much ongoing."

“He knows everyone in politics so he would have a wealth of Westminster gossip around the campfire. He’d also be likely to weigh in during rows and give his opinion. Producers are determined to bag him this year and are prepared to dig deep into their pockets for a lucrative fee."

“It would be the first time Nick’s fans would see him in an entertainment show. He’d definitely be out of his comfort zone.”

Bosses think Nick Ferrari would be a 'brilliant addition' this year. Picture: Alamy

Conor Benn

Despite his upcoming rematch with Chris Eubank Jr, the boxer has allegedly been in talks with ITV bosses about joining the show.

The source added: “Conor’s profile has soared due to the intense rivalry between him and Chris Eubank Jr."

"Obviously, Conor’s main priority is the fight. But with his great physique, he is also likely to provide the show with this year’s male pin-up. I’m A Celeb bosses think he’ll make a great addition to the camp. One option is that he goes in as a late entry.”

Conor Benn is reportedly in talks with ITV bosses. Picture: Instagram

Lisa Riley

After years of turning down I'm A Celeb, soap star Lisa Riley was reportedly the first star to be lined up to join this year's show.

A TV insider said: “Lisa is the perfect celebrity for the show because not only is she from a soap watched by millions she’s one of its biggest characters and it’s an ITV show to boot."

“She also has a naughty, mischievous sense of humour which is guaranteed to get a big response from her other celebrity campmates during their time in the jungle."

“Lisa is by no means the first star from Emmerdale to have gone on I’m a Celebrity and those that do always tend to get a great response from viewers at home.”

Lisa Riley is "naughty, mischievous sense of humour". Picture: Getty Images

Shona McGarty

Another soap star reportedly joining I'm A Celeb is Shona McGarty, best known for her time on Albert Square until her exit in 2024.

A source said: “Jungle bosses have been keen to sign up the soap queen for ages. Shona is Walford royalty and hugely popular with TV viewers, she’s got bags of charisma and producers think she’ll be a great campmate."

“Show bosses are already talking to some brilliant names for the new series.”

Jungle bosses were keen to sign up Shona McGarty "for ages". Picture: Alamy

Angry Ginge

TikTok star and football influencer Angry Ginge is reportedly set to join the show, following the success of fellow social media superstar GK Barry.

A source revealed: “ITV bosses always like to have a social media superstar on their cast, especially after GK Barry proved such a success last year.“

"Angry Ginge has bags of personality and was really friendly to everyone at Soccer Aid this year. “He made a great impression.”

Following GK Barry, social media star Angry Ginge is reportedly showing the show. Picture: Instagram

