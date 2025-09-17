I'm A Celeb All Stars line up 'revealed' as filming begins in South Africa

17 September 2025, 11:41

Harry Redknapp, Gemma Collins and Scarlett Moffatt pictured.
I'm A Celeb all stars cast 'revealed' as filming begins in South Africa. Picture: Alamy

By Lily Bell

Who's in the cast of I'm A Celebrity...South Africa? Here are the famous names set for the all stars line up.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

From Gemma Collins, aka The GC, to Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt, the I'm A Celebrity...South Africa all stars cast has been leaked as filming begins.

ITV bosses have confirmed the all stars spin-off is back and will be released next year. The series will see memorable campmates return to take on the South African wilderness, with bigger trials than ever before, and a dramatic finale where the public will live vote their winner for the first time ever.

Award-winning duo Ant and Dec will return as hosts, helping guide the celebs through fresh and gruelling challenges in a tougher setting, that'll push the celebs to their limit.

So let's meet the reportedly 'confirmed' stars who are heading back to the jungle for round two...

Gemma Collins pictured on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
Gemma Collins only lasted three days in the jungle. Picture: ITV

Gemma Collins

TOWIE star and online personality Gemma Collins joined the show in 2014, but only lasted three days in the jungle.

Gemma's abrupt exit was shocking to fans as she didn't even make it to main camp. She told her fellow campmates before leaving that she "just wasn't having a good time".

Harry Redknapp pictured wearing a crown after winning I'm A Celebrity.
Harry Redknapp won I'm A Celebrity in 2018. Picture: YouTube

Harry Redknapp

Harry Redknapp joined the show in 2018 and was crowned the winner of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in a dramatic finale, beating Emily Atack and John Barrowman.

The nation fell in love with the football manager, who often spoke about his beloved wife Sandra and his family. With a winning streak on his side, he is reportedly set to return to the jungle to see if he can come out on top twice.

David Haye pictured in the I'm A Celebrity jungle.
David Haye is reportedly in talks to join I'm A Celebrity All Stars. Picture: YouTube

David Haye

Ex-boxing champion David Haye is reportedly joining the spin-off series, after his first appearance over a decade ago. A source told tabloids: “David was delighted to get the call from ITV."

"As viewers know, no chats are off-limits around the campfire, so they can expect to see David grilled over his quirky relationships.”

Craig Charles pictured in the I'm a Celebrity jungle.
Craig Charles quit back in 2014 after his brother suddenly passed away. Picture: YouTube

Craig Charles

Coronation Street legend Craig Charles is back, and allegedly returning for another shot at being crowned King of the Jungle. Sadly, the actor suddenly quit the show back in 2014 when his brother suddenly passed away from a heart attack.

A show insider told tabloids: “So many viewers were willing for Craig to win when he appeared on the show the first time and he stood a good chance of being crowned King of the Jungle.

"So ITV has given him another go, and it’s a move which has never been done on the show before - bringing someone back who had to leave due to such circumstances.”

Scarlett Moffatt pictured winning I'm a Celebrity.
Scarlett Moffatt was crowned Queen of the Jungle in 2016. Picture: YouTube

Scarlett Moffatt

Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt was crowned Queen of the Jungle back in 2016, beating runner-up Joel Dommett. Scarlett recently told tabloids: "I was on it a whole decade ago, so I would’ve been in my early 20s and I’m a different human now.

"So I would do the trials differently. But I’d just go in and be myself, and that’s the only thing you can do.”

Seann Walsh pictured in his I'm a Celebrity leaving interview.
Seann Walsh finished in fifth place in 2022. Picture: YouTube

Seann Walsh

Comedian Seann Walsh is reportedly set to join the spin-off series, after his first appearance in 2022.

During his time in the jungle he was popular with both his campmates and viewers. In the end he finished the show in fifth place.

Ashley Roberts pictured in the I'm a Celebrity jungle.
Ashley Roberts was a favourite of the show. Picture: YouTube

Ashley Roberts

Former Pussycat Doll and radio host Ashley Roberts is also allegedly set to join the spin-off series.

The star joined I'm A Celebrity in 2012 and soon become a fan-favourite, as viewers loved her warmth and hilarious personality.

Adam Thomas pictured on I'm a Celebrity.
Adam Thomas is reportedly set for a 'glorious return'. Picture: YouTube

Adam Thomas

The soap star is reportedly set to make his 'glorious return' to the spin-off series, after he finished third in 2016.

A tabloid source said: “This will be a glorious return for Adam as he established himself as a true fan favourite through his series in camp.

“It’s the perfect time for him to head back into the jungle and affirm his position as Mr Bushtucker Trial.”

Sir Mo Farah pictured speaking to the camera.
Sir Mo Farah was among the stars who completed I'm A Celeb in Wales. Picture: YouTube

Sir Mo Farah

Olympian Sir Mo Farah was among the stars who completed their I'm A Celeb stint in Wales back in 2020, due to COVID regulations. Although, he made a good impression with fans he was dumped after 18 days, placing sixth in the series.

A source told tabloids: “Mo is very competitive so is definitely out to win this time round. He’s excited to experience a different side of I’m A Celeb as obviously the castle series were dramatically different to Oz.

“The sunny camps bring with them new problems, but he’s feeling excited for the challenge.”

Sinitta pictured in the I'm a Celebrity jungle.
Sinitta struggled with many of her bushtucker trials. Picture: YouTube

Sinitta

From spilling her love life secrets to struggling with bushtucker trials, Sinitta became one of the most memorable contestants in 2011.

Despite her iconic nature, her time in the jungle was short and sweet as the public voted her out, so she left the jungle in 11th place.

Bookmark this page because we'll update it as the cast is revealed and confirmed for good!

