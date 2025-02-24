Hunter Schafer responds to Mystique fan casting after MCU rumour goes viral

Hunter Schafer says it'd be "cool" to play Mystique after MCU rumour goes viral. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair, Alan Markfield/20th Century Fox Film/Marvel

By Katie Louise Smith

Hunter saw those viral fan casting posts and she is down to play Mystique in the MCU.

Hunter Schafer as Mystique in the MCU? Immediately yes.

It's already been confirmed that the X-Men will finally be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point in the future. Speaking at Disney's APAC Content Showcase, Kevin Feige teased that some X-Men players will start to pop up in the next few MCU movies with "a new age of mutants and of the X-Men" starting after Avengers: Secret Wars.

However, no details have been revealed just yet and no casting information has been shared either.

That said, it hasn't stopped fans (and celebs alike) from sharing who they'd like to see take on those iconic roles, and rumours and fan castings are now starting to fly all over social media.

The latest? A viral rumour claiming Euphoria star Hunter is being eyed to portray the iconic character and fans are obsessed with the thought of her potentially taking on the role. She's also now responded.

Is Hunter Schafer playing Mystique in the MCU?

Hunter Schafer is back on the 'Euphoria' season 3 set! And she loves those Mystique fan castings! pic.twitter.com/qS6NK62o0B — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 23, 2025

Following several viral rumour posts that made their way around social media earlier this year, conversation about Hunter as Mystique has now piqued fans' interests.

While a vast majority of fans are reminding people that the X-Men's MCU debut is probably still several years away and are not getting their hopes up about such an early casting conversation, others are desperate to see her take on the character.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, Hunter was asked what she thought about the rumours and fan-castings.

“I did see [the fan casts]! My dad texted me about that, yeah," she said. "Yeah, that would be cool. These fan casts come around every once in a while and it’s always very sweet and always for characters that I really like.”

Hunter has also long been a fan fave to portray Zelda in the upcoming live-action Zelda movie.

Hunter Schafer is being fan cast as Mystique in a future X-Men MCU film. Picture: Getty

Cynthia Erivo is the latest actor to throw their hat in the ring for a role as one of the MCU's X-Men.

Speaking about manifesting her dream role, she told the National Board of Review: "I really want to play Storm. I know it sounds frivolous, but I think we haven't uncovered how grand she is, and all of that inner turmoil that she has, so I think there's a world in which we could do something like that."

So far, the only X-Men character who has popped up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Hugh Jackman's Wolverine as Deadpool vs. Wolverine is an official MCU entry.

While X-Men's Evan Peters portrayed Pietro Maximoff in Wandavision, it was later revealed that his actual character was a Westview resident called Ralph Bohner, and not the OG Quicksilver.

