Hunger Games director explains why violence was toned down in Sunrise on the Reaping

Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence reveals why the violence was toned down in Sunrise on the Reaping. Picture: Lionsgate via Alamy

By Katie Louise Smith

"I'm just thinking to myself, 'Suzanne [Collins], what are you doing to me!' This is never going to be in the movie."

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Following the release of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, fans have been left with a whoooole list of questions, including this one: What happened to all the gore and violence that Suzanne Collins included in the book? Well, now we have an answer...

While The Hunger Games books are always pretty brutal, Haymitch’s games in particular were extremely violent with plenty of shockingly graphic details about the tributes' deaths. The film version, on the other hand, omits most of it.

Obviously, there's an important reason for that involving the theatrical release and some fans are totally fine with it. Others, however, have claimed that it should have been Rated R to highlight how horrifying the whole thing was.

Here's what director Francis Lawrence had to say about it, including one moment that they actually filmed and had to cut.

Ampert's death in the Sunrise on the Reaping book is horrific but it's not shown in the film. Picture: Lionsgate via YouTube

In the book, Ampert (Beetee's son) is mauled to death by squirrel mutts and all that’s left of him is his bones. He suffers the same fate in the film but viewers only see a few scratches before his body is airlifted out of the arena.

When Silka dies in the book, the axe bounces back and lodges itself in her skull instead of the chest. Silka also brutally kills Wellie and decapitates her... Haymitch finds her holding up Wellie's head.

Maysilee's death scene is also much more horrific than what we see in the film. Even Haymitch's injury from his final fight with Silka is so bad, he ends the games with his intestines pouring out into his hands.

Ultimately, this was all removed in order for the film to keep its PG-13 rating and keep it accessible to the younger target audience in theatres.

Mckenna Grace reveals Maysilee's original wounds before it was toned down for the film. Picture: mckennagraceful via Instagram

In an interview on the On Film… With Kevin McCarthy podcast, Francis explained that the first cut of every Hunger Games movie he's ever submitted to the Motion Picture Association (MPA) has automatically been rated R.

"I've even found on this latest [Hunger Games] film that the tastes feel a little more conservative," he said. "They're a little more sensitive than they were three years ago on Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes."

Francis went on to reveal that Silka's death was a big topic of discussion: "When Silka throws her axe and then it breaks apart and the axe head goes into her chest. It took longer for her to die. There was more shots of her there with the axe buried into her chest and her kind of gasping for breath."

Maysilee's death scene also had to be paired back because it was too graphic. "We had a very specific neck wound on Maysilee in her death where basically the one that kills her is right here," he said, pointing to his throat. "And [Haymitch is] covering it and when his hand comes off you can see blood starting to drip out of it and you could see the hole and it's why she can't speak."

"And they made us get rid of that and that was the one that killed me."

Sunrise on the Reaping omitted Haymitch's and Silka's gory injuries. Picture: Album/Alamy

In another interview with Polygon, Francis also addressed the omission of Wellie's absolutely horrific death.

"If you read the book, there's a scene of one character holding the head of a child and I'm just thinking to myself, 'Suzanne [Collins], what are you doing to me!' This is never going to be in the movie."

"The series started as a series about the consequence of war written for teenagers," he added. "And so the mandate was always, these movies need to be PG-13 because we're going for that audience between what, 12 and 18 years old."

"You have to ride this kind of fine line of keeping it as intense as possible, as emotional as possible but maintaining that rating. And so that's always the goal."

Read more about The Hunger Games here:

WATCH: Mckenna Grace SHOCKS Joseph & Whitney in ‘The Most Impossible Hunger Games Quiz’

Mckenna Grace SHOCKS the Sunrise on the Reaping Cast in ‘The Most Impossible Hunger Games Quiz’

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