When will The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping be on streaming? How to watch online

How to watch Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping online via streaming. Picture: Lionsgate / Alamy

By Sam Prance

Will The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping be on Netflix or Prime? Here's when and where you can watch the Haymitch movie online.

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Tributes assemble! The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is out in cinemas but when will it drop on streaming?

Ever since Suzanne Collins released the Sunrise on the Reaping book, fans have been desperate to see Haymitch's story adapted in movie form. Like the novel, the new prequel film shows Haymitch's origin story including how he managed to win his games, his early romance with Lenore Dove and how he's connected to Katniss' family.

As always, we recommend seeing Sunrise on the Reaping on the big screen. However, if you can't go the cinema, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the new Hunger Games online, on Netflix and on Prime.

Watch the first Hunger Games - Sunrise on the Reaping teaser

When will The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping be available to buy on VOD?

An official release date for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping on digital platforms is yet to be revealed. As Sunrise on the Reaping is a Lionsgate movie, there's usually a 45 day wait before most Lionsgate films are made available on Video-on-demand. As Hunger Games is such a popular franchise, the wait may be longer.

Video-on-demand allows you to purchase or rent movies on streaming platforms like Prime Video, YouTube TV and Apple TV after their initial cinema runs. If there is a 45 gap before Sunrise on the Reaping is added to VOD, it will appear on platforms early in 2027.

When will The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping be added to Prime Video?

As mentioned above, release periods for films on streaming vary and, as Sunrise on the Reaping is set to be such a huge box office success, it may be a little while before it's added to Prime Video. As it's a Lionsgate film, it's very unlikely that it will be available to stream within Prime Video's own subscription anytime soon.

In terms of streaming platforms, Sunrise on the Reaping will be made available to watch via Starz in the US and Lionsgate+ in the UK.

When will The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping be added to Starz?

No streaming release date for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has been revealed just yet but we will update you as soon as there is one.

When will The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping be on Netflix? Picture: Lionsgate / Alamy

When will The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping be on Netflix?

With The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping being a Lionsgate production, it's unlikely that the film will ever be added to Netflix in the near future. Likewise, it's unlikely that Sunrise on the Reaping will be available on other services like Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock etc.

In other words, if you want to stream Sunrise on the Reaping, you will need to have a Starz or Lionsgate+ subscription.

Read more Hunger Games news here:

Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping Cast vs. ‘The Most Impossible Hunger Games Quiz’

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